Arsenal are aiming to succeed where Tottenham failed for the second summer in a row after joining the race for a PSG playmaker, a report has claimed – but they face competition from other Premier League rivals as well.

Last summer, Arsenal beat Tottenham to the capture of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. While Eze hasn’t enjoyed one of his best seasons, he did score in both games against Spurs. And now, a report has tipped the Gunners to rub more salt into Spurs’ wounds.

That’s because they are said to be considering a move for PSG midfielder Senny Mayulu in the summer – a player TEAMtalk confirmed in September was the subject of a late approach by Tottenham.

Now, Caught Offside claims Arsenal are in the hunt for Mayulu and, along with fellow London rivals Chelsea, are among the ‘most likely’ suitors to make a move this summer.

Their chances are boosted by the fact that Mayulu’s contract talks with PSG have stalled. As things stand, the 19-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in Paris this summer.

It’s claimed that his salary demands are standing in the way of a new deal until 2030. In contrast, Premier League clubs could be more willing to push the boat out for his wages.

According to the report, Arsenal believe Mayulu ‘could succeed Kai Havertz’ in their midfield department. After all, Mayulu has sometimes operated as a striker this season, despite usually being a midfielder.

As stated, Havertz’s former club Chelsea are also in contention for Mayulu – which our sources also confirmed in September. In addition, Manchester City remain among his admirers and the report also claims Aston Villa and Newcastle have ‘made informal approaches’.

Clearly, Mayulu is a player in high demand ahead of the summer. With that in mind, PSG are said to have set a price tag starting at €60m (£53m).

The French giants could also make another attempt to extend his contract, but if not, the temptation to cash in will be strong in the summer.

Is Arsenal the best move for Mayulu?

Mayulu has made 28 appearances for PSG this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Since emerging from their academy, his totals are 72 appearances, 11 goals and nine assists.

His potential indicates a move to the Premier League could definitely be in his future, even if he’s already at one of the most powerful clubs in Europe.

If he does make the move to England, Arsenal would be hoping to win the race. But are they the most logical next club for him?

It might depend on any outgoing movement from Mikel Arteta’s squad. The attacking midfielders they can currently count on include Havertz, Eze and captain Martin Odegaard.

Ethan Nwaneri will also be factored in once his loan spell with Marseille concludes and Mikel Merino has shown the ability to play as a midfield/striker hybrid.

Bukayo Saka has also become an option to play more centrally, but his natural position remains the right wing.

There’s a lot of competition in the attacking midfield department at the Emirates Stadium, so Mayulu might be better off looking elsewhere – unless Arteta envisages him playing in a deeper role.

There could be space for one more central midfielder to follow on from the success of the addition of Martin Zubimendi, with Christian Norgaard only being a short-term signing who has barely been a starter.

Among his alternatives, Mayulu would also run into traffic at Chelsea, who have Cole Palmer as their main attacking midfielder. However, the Blues are always eager to get hold of top talent for the future.

Meanwhile, Man City have Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, while it remains to be seen if Bernardo Silva will continue with them beyond this season due to his contract situation.

The best option for Mayulu might be to continue developing with PSG and proving his ability at one of the best clubs in Europe. If he has to leave, though, he should pick a club with a clearer pathway.

Chelsea could make more sense than Arsenal if he is to play as an attacking midfielder, given that Palmer could shift out wide, but Mayulu might be wise to consider clubs like Newcastle, where Nick Woltemade has had to drop deeper recently but could be restored to a role higher up the pitch – where he was more effective after originally joining – if a new no.10 joins.

