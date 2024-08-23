PSG stun Arsenal with ‘agreement reached’ for thrilling star despite Edu ‘offer’

Arsenal are at risk of missing out on the signing of Serie A star Ademola Lookman, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly having reached a crucial ‘agreement’ as they advance towards his capture.

Lookman was on Everton’s books between January 2017 and July 2019 but he only registered four goals in 48 appearances for the Toffees. The forward, who can play just behind the main striker or as a winger on either flank, had spells at RB Leipzig, Fulham and Leicester City before joining Atalanta in August 2022.

The Italian club only paid Leipzig a fee of €9.35million for Lookman, and he has gone on to establish himself as a top player for them.

The London-born ace, who represents Nigeria on the international stage, registered 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 games for Atalanta last season.

That included a hat-trick in the Europa League final as Atalanta ended Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run and lifted their first ever European trophy.

Unfortunately for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, they might not be able to rely on Lookman’s huge attacking influence for much longer.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Liverpool are plotting an ‘audacious’ swoop to bring the former Everton player back to the Premier League, while Arsenal were also credited with interest.

Reports on Thursday then claimed that Arsenal sporting director Edu had drawn up a £43million player-plus-cash ‘offer’ for Lookman which would see Jakub Kiwior join Atalanta as part of the deal.

Arsenal transfers: PSG pushing for Ademola Lookman

However, both Arsenal and Liverpool have fallen behind in the transfer race. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, PSG are making progress in their bid to sign the versatile attacker and have ‘reached a total verbal agreement’ with him on personal terms.

The 26-year-old ‘wants to join PSG with immediate effect’, as he knows it is a brilliant opportunity to take the next step in his career.

PSG chiefs have begun dialogue with Atalanta, though it appears that a deal will be tricky for them to complete. Negotiations over a permanent deal are ‘stalling’ as things stand, with Arsenal ‘closely monitoring the situation’ as Edu plots a stunning hijack.

PSG hope to sign Lookman to strengthen their forward line following the departure of Kylian Mbappe, but it seems they are trying to strike a deal at a reduced price.

This could give Arsenal an opportunity to snare Lookman themselves, though it is clear that PSG are the frontrunners at this moment in time.

Should Arsenal turn the transfer pursuit on its head and bring Lookman back to the Premier League, then he would provide competition for the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal are operating on several fronts as they have also put themselves on the cusp of snaring Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

