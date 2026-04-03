Stunning £80m double Arsenal exit begins as PSG contact ‘world-class’ star

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made contact for Gabriel Martinelli, and he is not the only Arsenal forward who could be on the move this summer.

Martinelli made headlines earlier this season when he became the first Arsenal player to score in five consecutive Champions League games. Overall, his record this term stands at 11 goals and five assists from 42 matches.

However, just one of those goals has come in the Premier League. Martinelli has been heavily rotated in recent months amid competition for his starting spot from the likes of Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

According to French source Media Foot, Champions League holders PSG have ‘entered the race’ for Martinelli by ‘making an enquiry’ about his potential availability.

Luis Enrique’s side are seeking a ‘world-class’ forward this summer, and Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is their main target. This news will alert Arsenal and Chelsea, who are both trying to bring Alvarez back to the Premier League.

The report claims that PSG see left winger Martinelli as another ‘world-class’ potential signing if they miss out on Alvarez.

PSG were previously linked with William Saliba before he penned his new Arsenal contract, and now Martinelli is the Gunners star they are considering.

We revealed on March 29 that Arsenal have opened the door to the departures of both Martinelli and striker Gabriel Jesus ahead of the summer.

We understand Atletico Madrid are interested in the duo, but they will face competition from Europe and beyond.

We provided an update on Martinelli on March 31, confirming that Arsenal are willing to sell him in a £50million deal to help fund more new signings.

In addition to Atleti, the Brazilian wide man is picking up interest from Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Marseille and Al-Nassr.

Jesus, meanwhile, is up for sale at £30m. He could leave Europe altogether by joining a major Brazilian outfit such as Palmeiras or Flamengo.

Ben White, Christian Norgaard and Myles Lewis-Skelly are other candidates to leave Arsenal in the next transfer window. It emerged earlier on Friday that Manchester United have made an enquiry for Lewis-Skelly, who is keen on a transfer to pick up more game time.

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