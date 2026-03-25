Arsenal are looking into a sensational potential deal for Paris Saint-Germain ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a senior reporter, and we have already revealed the three other Premier League giants keen on him.

Kvaratskhelia has managed 12 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances so far this season. The left winger was devastating during PSG’s Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea, registering three goals and an assist across the two legs.

PSG paid Napoli €70million (then £59m) for Kvaratskhelia in January 2025, and he is fast emerging as one of the deadliest forwards in the world.

But speculation he could move to the Premier League is ramping up.

As per Miguel Delaney, The Independent’s chief football writer, Arsenal are ‘investigating a deal’ to prise Kvaratskhelia away from PSG this summer.

There will be a ‘considerable reshuffle’ at the Emirates ahead of next season, with Arsenal open to the exit of a ‘senior player’ to help fund more elite signings.

Kvaratskhelia is increasingly viewed as a target, especially after he dismantled Chelsea earlier this month.

Arsenal hope to land a world-class left winger who can replace Gabriel Martinelli, and the Georgian superstar fits the bill.

In a boost for Arsenal duo Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta, Delaney states that the player’s camp ‘are understood to be open to the idea’ of a move, despite previous suggestions he will definitely stay at PSG.

However, the deal is described as being ‘extremely complicated’, given how highly PSG rate their attacking gem, plus the fact he is happy in France.

This is not the first time Arsenal have been linked with Kvaratskhelia. Indeed, it was claimed on March 10 that the Gunners could ‘break the market’ with his capture.

Three days later, we confirmed Arsenal’s interest, though our sources state that Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring developments.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to cost eye-watering fee

We understand it would take a mega £160m (€185m) bid to get PSG to consider selling the wide man. Arsenal would need to offload multiple top stars to fund such a coup.

Other, more realistic options include Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.

We reported on February 27 that Arsenal are plotting a £75m offer for Gordon, though they will face competition from Liverpool for him.

With regards to Williams, we revealed on February 16 that the Spaniard is warming to the idea of finally leaving Athletic Club this summer, amid continued interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

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