Fabrizio Romano reveals PSG ‘answer’ on selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Arsenal

Just days after TEAMtalk dismissed Arsenal’s chances of signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have no plans whatsoever to sell the winger to the Gunners.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that Arsenal are planning to raid PSG for Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to sign a new left-back this summer, and Kvaratskhelia would be perfect for the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old is one of the most explosive wingers in the world, and the Georgia international’s ability to play on the right flank as well as on the left makes him a dream signing for every club on the planet.

Kvaratskhelia joined PSG from Napoli in January 2025 and is under contract at the French giants until the summer of 2029.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, dismissed the rumour about Arsenal and Kvaratskhelia on March 13, 2026.

Sources have told us that Kvaratskhelia is happy at PSG and is not planning to leave last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners anytime soon.

We understand that PSG are not actively looking to sell the former Napoli star either and will demand £160m (€185m, $212m) for him.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now backed our claim, stating that PSG do not plan to sell Kvaratskhelia to Arsenal this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions about Kvaratskhelia because Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

“What I can guarantee, guys, is that Paris Saint-Germain see Kvaratskhelia as an absolutely crucial player.

“Paris Saint-Germain absolutely don’t want Kvaratskhelia to leave the club after 13, 14 months at the club, is a bit more than one year now, and they see Kvaratskhelia as an absolutely untouchable player.

“So, Paris Saint-Germain don’t want to entertain any negotiation for Kvaratskhelia.

“Then, I maintain for you, guys, I told you already several times, Arsenal want to sign an offensive player in the summer transfer window, could be one, could be two, we will see, also based on outgoings, also based on opportunities.

“So, Arsenal will do something up front, for sure.

“But, what I can tell you is that for Kvaratskhelia, despite appreciating him and probably in terms of skills, if you see the Arsenal squad right now today, Kvaratskhelia would be the ideal player.

“That’s just my opinion, but would be ideal for any team.

“Fantastic player, fantastic winger, but for Arsenal, would be the perfect player, probably kind of missing piece in the squad.

“But the answer I am getting from Paris Saint-Germain is very clear.

“They absolutely don’t consider an exit for Kvaratskhelia in the summer transfer window.

“So, this is the position.”

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