Pundit names Arsenal transfer error as one of two reasons why Gunners cannot win Champions League

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has named two main reasons why he believes Arsenal will not win the Champions League this season.

Having been absent from the competition for seven years, the Gunners are back for their second successive campaign as they look to win Europe’s top prize for the first time in their history.

Mikel Arteta’s men were dumped out of the competition by Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage last season, but they are one of the favourites to go all the way this term.

Arsenal have at least shown a willingness to win ugly in recent times, as evidenced by Sunday’s 1-0 north London derby win at Tottenham, but Hargreaves believes Arteta’s side still have a lot to learn when it comes to success on the continent.

Indeed, the former England man thinks their lack of experience in Europe will end up costing them.

“I don’t know if it’s naivety but I think they’re pretty inexperienced at that level,” Hargreaves told Metro ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League opener at Atalanta on Thursday evening.

“I can’t think of many who had been there before last season – Jorginho was probably one of the few guys, Gabriel Jesus but he was a squad player at City – so I think it takes time.

“You saw that in those Bayern games, and Bayern were struggling at that point but were probably worthy winners over the two legs. So I think it takes a bit of time.”

Arsenal still a striker short

Although Arsenal added to their attack on deadline day with the capture of Raheem Sterling, Hargreaves still believes they blundered by not landing a proper No.9.

Kai Havertz has impressed in that role for Arteta, but Hargreaves isn’t certain the German’s exploits will be enough on his own in the Champions League.

“Raheem Sterling on loan is quite interesting because he gives them experiences and extra depth to give them somebody who’s kind of been there in those games and understands what it takes,” he added.

“Kai Havertz has done an amazing job as a striker but I’m maybe slightly surprised that they didn’t add one other player to help out.

“We’ve seen it’s hard [to win the Champions League] – look at Paris Saint-Germain who have invested billions and haven’t been able to win.

“I do think that Arsenal are going up – they’ll win trophies. But the competition gets fiercer every year and that lack of depth could cost them.”

PSG have eyes on Arsenal duo

Meanwhile, ahead of that Champions League opener, it’s been reported that French giants PSG watched two outstanding Arsenal stars in Sunday’s victory over Tottenham, and a report claims the Gunners have immediately responded by opening talks over a new contract with the matchwinner.

Arsenal secured their third successive away win in the north London derby when beating Tottenham 1-0 on Sunday. Set pieces were always likely to prove pivotal in the contest and so it proved, with Gabriel Magalhaes powering home the only goal from a corner.

Gabriel and centre-back partner William Saliba helped shut Spurs out at the other end and the duo were the subjects of a watching brief in the stands.

As PSG hover around Arsenal’s centre-backs, the Gunners are reportedly eyeing a move for Girona star Miguel Gutierrez in January as Arteta looks to bolster his options in the left-back position.

Journalist Matteo Moretto (cited by Football Espana) claims that Arsenal are considering a swoop for Gutierrez this winter but will face competition from top European sides like Bologna, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

