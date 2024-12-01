Arsenal will reportedly prioritise the signing of a new striker and a midfielder in 2025 – with one of the club’s former stars and well-known pundits letting slip the names of the £150m-rated duo who are right at the top of Mikel Arteta’s wishlist.

The Gunners have finished the last two seasons as Premier League runners-up, having pushed Manchester City to the final day in last season’s title race. But despite finishing with tallies of 84 points (2022/23) and 89 points (2023/24), Mikel Arteta has yet to add to the FA Cup he won for Arsenal during his first season at the helm.

Their prospects of winning this season’s title already look slim too, with the Gunners already six points adrift of Liverpool prior to the Reds’ clash with Manchester City. A thumping 5-2 victory away at West Ham on Saturday did at least ensure Liverpool must continue to look over their shoulder for the time being.

With planning for the upcoming transfer windows skittled somewhat by the departure of Edu, that has not stopped the Gunners from formulating their plans for both January and next summer and with Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith revealing Arsenal want both a new striker and a new midfield general.

Confirming the players that Arteta is looking at, he says both £50m-rated Milan star Tijjani Reijnders and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak are very much on his radar.

“I think Arteta is looking at Tijjani Reijnders because players like Thomas Partey doesn’t look like he’s capable of what he used to athletically and can’t get about the pitch like he did,” Smith said.

“He might want some new legs in those positions and an extra body in midfield. Arsenal have spent a lot of money but if they’ve got the funds, you just want to keep improving the squad.”

The Gunners have also been consistently linked with Newcastle star Isak, who carries a £100m asking price and Smith added: “I think Alexander Isak would definitely fit in at Arsenal. It might be that he doesn’t play every week, but I am a big fan of his. Technically, he is very good and I think you have to be in that Arsenal team. He’s somebody that’ll play on that last line more than Kai Havertz wants to do.

“I don’t know whether Newcastle will let him go at this stage in the season, it depends on how much money Arsenal have got. There’s a missing link in their attack and Isak would complete it. Liverpool have got loads of options and Arsenal just don’t have that depth in quality in those positions. Isak would be a great signing.”

Eddie Howe makes Alexander Isak feelings clear

Newcastle signed Isak in a club-record £63m deak from Real Sociedad in August 2022, and while he has suffered with a few injuries, he has become a firm fan favourite with 40 goals in 79 games.

And sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Isak has emerged as Arsenal’s “dream target” heading into the 2025 transfer windows.

Since our article came to light, The Athletic have since underlined the Gunners’ interest in Isak with the New York-based news outlet claiming the Swede is ‘precisely the type of forward Arteta would love to add to his attack: athletic, intelligent, versatile and Premier League-ready.’

Now rated upwards of £100m, Newcastle will not part with their star man easily and manager Eddie Howe feels the Sweden international can become one of the world’s top strikers at St James’ Park.

Howe stated earlier this week: “He’s building momentum into his season and has scored some big goals of late for us. His general performances I think have continued to improve.

“He’s gone away to Sweden and played very well, I’m delighted with how he has looked on international duty as well, to continue that good form. I think being a striker, having not been one myself, but just from my experience it’s all about confidence and how you feel.

“Alex has got undoubted qualities. I would put him right up there in terms of world strikers that are currently playing.”

Asked just how good he can become, Howe added: “I feel that his potential is great. I think he can really if he can continue on the path he has been the last few seasons, continue to go and prove himself as one of the world’s best.

“That would be, without putting pressure on him, my target if I was him.

“I think we are entering the business end in the sense that December is always full of big games and opportunities, that’s how I see it, for us to consolidate our position and continue to hopefully move into positive territory.

“But there are no guarantees, we know how tight the Premier League is this year and every game is difficult. We are under no illusions that there are easy games at home or away, we don’t underestimate anybody. But we back ourselves and this is going to be a key point in our season.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Triple exit on cards; Wharton linked with move

To help finance the double transfer assault, it’s been revealed that Arsenal could look to move on both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Jesus has struggled for form and fitness this year, while Zinchenko has tumbled down the pecking order owing to the form of both Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

And if the Gunners are priced out of a move for Isak, Arteta already has worked out his Plan B signing in the form of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, whom Arsenal looked into signing in the most recent transfer summer.

The north London side are also open to offers for forgotten defender Jakub Kiwior, with reports of a January exit gathering pace.

Reports have named the two Serie A sides chasing a deal for the Pole and the price the Gunners will demand for the former Spezia defender.

Elsewhere, ambitious reports have tipped the Gunners to move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton amid claims a £54m approach for the Crystal Palace man has been approved by Arsenal’s moneymen.

