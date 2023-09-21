Pundit left completely stunned at Arsenal star’s display against PSV: ‘He’s a classy player’

Arsenal enjoyed a tremendous return to Champions League action on Wednesday evening as they trounced PSV 4-0, with former Liverpool striker Michael Owen particularly impressed with winger Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners secured their place in Europe’s premier cup competition for the first time since 2016-17 after finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League title race last season.

And they could not have made a better start to their group stage campaign after trouncing the Dutch side at The Emirates.

Bukayo Saka got Arsenal off to a flyer after just eight minutes before Trossard doubled their lead in the 20th minute.

Gabriel Jesus then added a third in the 38th minute and Martin Odegaard netted Arsenal’s fourth midway through the second half.

Belgium international Trossard’s heroics mean he now has two goals and an assist in his last two outings for Mikel Arteta’s men, having also scored against Everton last weekend.

The 28-year-old interchanged well with Saka and Jesus in the front three throughout the night, showing that the absence of the injured Gabriel Martinelli may not be as disastrous as some have feared.

Indeed, the Evening Standard gave Trossard a rating of 9/10 in their ratings, saying: “Stunning finish from the edge of the box to double Arsenal’s lead. And made the third goal with a pinpoint cross. Arsenal will not miss Gabriel Martinelli if the Belgian keeps playing like this.”

Owen a big Trossard fan

And Michael Owen, speaking on TNT Sports, also lauded Trossard’s performance when speaking after the match in north London.

“He’s a classy player,” he said. “He came on at the weekend against Everton and scored a fantastic finish.

“And that confidence has probably rolled over into this game.

“He had a lot of space in the first-half in particular, and he utilised it so well.”

Trossard will now be looking to take that form into Sunday’s huge north London derby against an in-form Tottenham side at The Emirates.

