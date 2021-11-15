Pundit Kevin Campbell reckons Arsenal should look to sign an ‘unbelievable’ Manchester United player in January.

The Gunners started the season poorly but have since turned things around. They are unbeaten in the Premier League since August’s 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City.

Wins against Tottenham, Aston Villa and Leicester City have seen them rise up the table. They are now sat in fifth place, six points behind leaders Chelsea.

Despite the recent success, Mikel Arteta is looking at January reinforcements to bolster his squad. He is a fan of Juventus ace Dejan Kulusevski, who could come in to replace £72million flop Nicolas Pepe at right wing.

A new striker will also be essential if Alexandre Lacazette is intent on leaving north London. Alexander Isak and Luka Jovic are both under consideration to replace him.

Campbell believes the Gunners should also snap up a skilful United player who is not getting many opportunities under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“There’s been a rumour about van de Beek [to Arsenal],” he said (via Manchester Evening News). “He was unbelievable at Ajax. Gets signed by Manchester United and they won’t play him. I’m just saying, it’s a rumour.

“I only want what’s best for Arsenal and I believe that van de Beek can play if given the opportunity. The boy can play.

“He wants out. You never know, maybe they might [loan him to Arsenal]. At the end of the day, what’s the point of having an unhappy player and obviously, Ole doesn’t fancy him.

“I think this young man has got super ability, has got a great attitude, but he needs to play. He can play anywhere around that midfield, he can play holding, eight and attacking. So again, we’ve got someone who’s versatile.”

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch midfielder has set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a deadline of six weeks to start playing him more. Failure to do so will see reportedly see him seeking a move.

Arsenal already have Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard as playmakers in their squad. But capturing van de Beek would undoubtedly provide them with more quality.

The only stumbling block may be Man Utd’s willingness to sign off an exit. They will not want to improve an English rival, especially when Arteta’s side are already above them in the table.

Ramsdale has improved Arsenal ‘introverts’ – Wright

Meanwhile, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has lavished praise on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Questions were raised when he arrived for a £30m fee from Sheffield United. But the Englishman has already usurped Bernd Leno and pulled off one of the best saves of the season.

On Ramsdale, Wright said: “I think they must be even more surprised with what he brings to that dressing room.

“You can see it when he’s playing. What you do see is how the players just continually come round him.

“He’s a rallier and it’s something that Arsenal have needed. People constantly talked about Arsenal when it wasn’t going well [that there was] no leaders, no characters in the dressing room.

“They are a very introverted kind of group of players and he seems to be bringing out the best in those players.”

