A number of pundits and fans jumped to the defence of young Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly after his hugely controversial red card in the crucial 1-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

The Gunners may have won at Molineux to maintain their Premier League title hopes – but it was Lewis-Skelly’s controversial red card that stole the headlines.

In the 43rd minute, Lewis-Skelly caught Wolves’ Matt Doherty above the ankle to break up a counter-attack on the edge of home side’s box – about 70 yards away from Arsenal’s goal.

Referee Michael Oliver showed the 18-year-old a straight red card, a decision which was upheld by the video assistant referee (VAR).

That led to consternation among pundits and fans alike, as the Arsenal teenager now faces a three-match ban.

Indeed, Premier League legend, Alan Shearer called out VAR official Darren England for the error and felt that the on-field referee should have been sent to the monitor as it was a clear and obvious mistake.

He told BBC Radio Live that the referee’s mistake was VAR’s to correct, admitting: “As a referee you can get it wrong on the pitch, you might see something which is incorrect. How on earth Darren England, the VAR, thinks that the referee has got that right and there is no need to send him to the screen.

“One of the worst decisions that I’ve seen in a long time. I just cannot see and work out what VAR is thinking going along with Michael Oliver’s decision. No wonder it gets criticized by so many people.”

New Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman also hammered Oliver’s decision, claiming it was “baffling and nonsensical from supposedly one of our best referees.”

Gunners fans were also left raging at call, writing on X one said: “Gomes will only serve a 1 game ban for an ankle breaking tackle while Miles Lewis Skelly will serve a 3 game ban for a tactical foul. The Michael Oliver logic.”

A further supporter cried: “So basically if we don’t win the appeal for Skelly he gets a 3 match ban and Gomes gets a 1 match ban for 2 yellows and a worse tackle. F***ing shambles.”

Another added: “These guys think we are idiots! Lewis Skelly gets a straight red and 3 match ban but Gomes gets a second yellow for the exact same challenge.”

Arteta vents his fury over Lewis-Skelly dismissal

Asked for his response to a decision to Oliver’s decision to show Lewis-Skelly a red card, Arteta was clearly seething as he spoke to reporters after the final whistle.

The Arsenal boss said: “It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don’t think my words are going to help.”

Asked if his club would attempt to get the ban lifted, Arteta added: “That’s for the club to decide what the best decision is. I think it’s that obvious, maybe we don’t even need to.”

Pressed on the subject of an appeal in his post-match press conference, Arteta said he hoped the Premier League would see the incident as being similar to the one which saw a Bruno Fernandes red card against Tottenham scrubbed from the record books earlier this season.

“Hopefully we don’t need to,” he said. “If we have to there is a really good precedent with what happened with Bruno this season as well.

“Hopefully OK we were in a position we shouldn’t have been in but at least there is a position we should be in for the next few weeks and have a player who is allowed to do his job.”

