Arsenal misfit Ramsdale told to ‘look elsewhere’ with world-class keeper cited as perfect example

Aaron Ramsdale has been told to leave Arsenal if his situation does not change, but one of the club’s former goalkeepers has reminded him of the merits of fighting for his place.

When Arsenal signed David Raya on loan from Brentford in the summer, it was said to be so Mikel Arteta could rotate him with Ramsdale. Instead, a situation has played out where Raya has become the undisputed no.1 and Ramsdale is now his deputy.

The England international will be concerned about his gametime and it could lead to a departure in either of the transfer windows in 2024.

That is despite his contract at the Emirates Stadium being due to last until 2026, or a year longer if Arsenal activate an option in their favour.

This week, Vito Mannone has given his take on Ramsdale’s situation after also having to be a backup goalkeeper for Arsenal during his time with the club.

Mannone has explained to The Sun that Ramsdale could be patient and emulate someone like Emiliano Martinez, but his destiny may be away from north London.

“It’s not easy but in Ramsdale’s place I’d have taken it badly,” Mannone, who is still playing at the age of 35 (for Lille), said.

“My advice to him is to keep working.

“I waited eight years before I became a Premier League regular, Emi Martinez had to wait 10 years before stealing the show.

“He also had many loans and paid his dues. But those who work and bide their time eventually end up making it.

“But if Ramsdale’s moment won’t come again, he should look for it elsewhere! There’s not much else he can do.

“I lost my place after a great year. It was tough to accept.”

Despite the comparison to Martinez’s situation, it ought to be remembered that the Argentine ace had to leave Arsenal (for Aston Villa) to flourish and ultimately become a World Cup winner.

Likewise, Mannone’s bigger proportions of gametime were with clubs he joined after his Arsenal career ended.

Arteta given advice over keeper selections

Ramsdale will have to forge his own path, whatever that entails, but Mannone understands why Arteta wanted two goalkeepers he could rely on.

“The top sides want two great goalies who are ready to play at any moment,” the Italian added.

“I was No. 1 and back-up, and I can tell you that when you’re first choice you need the board and the second keeper’s backing.

“When you have two potential first-choice keepers it doesn’t make it any easier for the manager.

“If Arteta is proud, he sticks with Raya but if he’s clever he picks the best and more in-form keeper.”

