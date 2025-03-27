Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Randal Kolo Muani, with a report revealing that the Gunners have also started talks over bringing Hugo Ekitike to the Emirates Stadium, after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a setback in their pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Although Arsenal remain in the Premier League title race and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, the north London club are aware of the need to sign a top-quality number nine in the summer transfer window. TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target is Newcastle United striker Isak.

Isak is one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League and has scored 23 goals and given five assists in 33 matches in all competitions so far this season.

With Newcastle in the race for the Premier League top four and recently winning the Carabao Cup, Arsenal are aware that prising Isak away from St James’ Park will not be easy.

Arsenal are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with a report revealing that the Gunners are now looking at a potential deal for Kolo Muani.

According to TBR, Arsenal manager Arteta was offered the chance to sign Kolo Muani before the striker joined Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window.

At the time, the north London club decided against signing the 26-year-old France international striker, who cost PSG £76.4million (including add-ons) when they signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2023.

Juventus do not have an option to make Kolo Muani’s loan deal permanent this summer, and with Thiago Motta sacked, the striker could assess his options at the end of the season.

TBR has also reported that Arsenal are in talks over signing Ekitike in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have asked to be kept informed about Eintracht Frankfurt striker and have already held ‘preliminary discussions’ to sign the 22-year-old former PSG youngster, who has scored 13 goals and given four assists in 23 Bundesliga starts this season.

According to TBR, while Eintracht are demanding £70m for the striker, they would be willing to lower the asking price to around £60m.

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands international attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder is a huge fan of Ekitike and sees shades of Kylian Mbappe in him.

Sneijder has previously said about Ekitike in FootMundo: “I might say something really crazy, but I’ll say it anyway: I think he’s a mix between Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappé. I sincerely think so.

“He has the grace of Neymar, but also the movements of Mbappé. To suddenly accelerate, that’s something that Mbappé also has. And he’s only 22 years old. There’s really a lot of potential in this boy.”

Arsenal face Alexander Isak blow

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 13 that Liverpool are interested in signing Isak from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Isak himself would be keen on a move to Liverpool, who are likely to win the Premier League title this season.

TBR has now revealed that Liverpool are confident of agreeing on a deal for Isak this summer.

The Reds are said to be willing to offer a club-record fee for the Sweden international, and this will come as a huge blow for Arsenal.

Not only would the Gunners have to convince Isak to choose them over Liverpool, but the north London outfit would also have to pay more than the Reds to Newcastle.

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi boost, Hato race

A Sky Sports reporter has revealed that Arsenal are set to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

Dharmesh Sheth said: “I’d say that the Zubimendi one is almost definitely going to happen to Arsenal.

“I just wonder when you look back now to the summer transfer window, Liverpool were all set to sign Martin Zubimendi, and then there was a late change of heart. It’s not been confirmed to anyone, but seeing now, a year later, he’s very, very likely to join Arsenal, was there a late intervention by Arsenal in the summer?”

“You’d have to ask that question because he looked all set to go to Liverpool. It looked like it was a done deal. The deal was agreed.

“It was he who changed his mind in the last minute…”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Arsenal have joined Liverpool and Real Madrid in the race for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

Meanwhile, Arsenal target Isak has turned down an offer from Newcastle to sign a new deal, according to a report.

