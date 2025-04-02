Arsenal are ‘leading’ the race for Randal Kolo Muani along with Newcastle United, according to the Italian media, while the Gunners have received a boost in their quest to bring Matheus Cunha to the Emirates Stadium.

While Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, manager Mikel Arteta is aware that he needs to sign a top-quality number nine to stay competitive. The Gunners tried to bring in Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the January transfer window, but they failed in their pursuit.

While Watkins is still on the Gunners’ radar, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Arteta’s dream target.

However, Arsenal are aware that Newcastle do not want to sell Isak in the summer transfer window and could demand up to £130million for the Sweden international.

The Gunners have been looking at alternatives, and one of the strikers the Premier League club have taken a shine to is Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window.

There was speculation last week that Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Kolo Muani, having turned down the chance to sign him in the middle of the season.

TuttoJuve has now claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle United are ‘leading the way’ for the 26-year-old France international, who was described as a “very complete” striker by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in Metro in March 2023.

Juventus are reportedly ‘not sure’ whether or not they will sign Kolo Muani on a permanent contract this summer, as PSG want to recoup as much as the €95million (£79m, $102.7m) fee they paid for him to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

The striker has scored five goals and given one assist in seven starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Juventus since his loan switch.

Arsenal are also in pole position for Wolves forward Cunha, according to CaughtOffSide, who has revealed that Andrea Berta’s presence at the north London club is a major reason why the Brazil international forward could move to the Emirates Stadium.

Berta, who has recently become the new Sporting Director of Arsenal, knows Cunha from their time together at Atletico Madrid.

Surprise Arsenal boost regarding Cunha chase

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on March 31 that Arsenal are interested in a summer deal for Cunha.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the forward, who has a release clause of £62million in his contract at Wolves.

CaughtOffSide has claimed that Wolves will accept offers below the release clause, which is a massive boost for Arsenal in terms of finance.

‘Arsenal are hoping to come in with an offer that can satisfy Wolves’ demands without breaking their own budget, and internal discussions are ongoing over this potential deal,’ notes the report.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be behind Arsenal in the race for Cunha, who has scored 13 goals and given four assists in 26 Premier League appearances for Wolves this season.

Latest Arsenal news: Zubimendi blow, Declan Rice warning

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres could be available for a bargain fee.

Arsenal are also keen on Martin Zubimendi and are ready to trigger his release clause.

However, a report in the Spanish media has revealed that the Real Sociedad midfielder would love to sign for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has warned Liverpool that the Gunners have not given up on winning the Premier League title this season.

Rice said: “We know we’re behind them in the league. We can only control what we can do and that’s to win our eight games.

“We’ve slipped up one too many times this season, we will keep hunting them down and keep putting pressure on them that’s all we can do.”

