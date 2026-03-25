Rangers defender Emmanuel Fernandez, who is an Arsenal target

Rangers could bank a huge total of £35million from the sale of highly-rated centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez, as interest from several top European clubs, including Arsenal, continues to mount ahead of the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old defender, who joined Rangers from Peterborough United for around £3.5m last summer, is enjoying a wonderful campaign at Ibrox.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Fernandez has quickly established himself as a commanding presence in Danny Rohl’s backline, blending robust defensive displays with a genuine goal threat from set-pieces.

Fernandez’s progress has not gone unnoticed, prompting scouts from across the continent to descend on Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea were among the first to register serious interest earlier in the season, with sources suggesting that both London clubs dispatched observers to monitor Fernandez.

More recently, West Ham United have joined the chase, and Everton are keen too, although Rangers are understood to be ready to rebuff any approach below their valuation.

Across the Channel, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have also shown keen admiration, with Fernandez open to a move to Germany.

Bayern Munich have been made aware of the player’s situation, while Belgian outfit Club Brugge are the latest name linked.

Despite the growing speculation, Rangers hold significant bargaining power.

Fernandez is tied to a long-term contract until 2029, and Rangers view him as a cornerstone of their future plans.

Manager Rohl is said to be determined to retain the colossus for at least another season, allowing him to develop further amid domestic title challenges and European competition.

Nevertheless, should a substantial bid arrive, the Ibrox hierarchy could be tempted to cash in on their shrewd investment.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry has boldly claimed Rangers might eventually command £30m or even £40m for Fernandez, highlighting the remarkable value uplift since his arrival from League One.

A fee in the region of £35m would represent an extraordinary return, underlining Fernandez’s soaring stock following his first senior call-up to the Nigeria national team.

The £35m fee would also mean that Fernandez would become the most expensive sale of all time for Rangers.

Calvin Bassey, who is now at Premier League club Fulham, holds the record for the most expensive Rangers sale.

Rangers received £19.6m from Ajax for Bassey back in the summer of 2022.

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