Arsenal target the next Eden Hazard in £25m deal after ‘attitude’ change

Arsenal are interested in signing Rayan Cherki, according to a report, but Manchester United are seemingly ahead in the race for the Lyon attacker.

Cherki has been on the books of Lyon since 2010. After coming through the French club’s youth system, he has established himself in the first team and has made 176 appearances. Cherki has scored 25 goals and given 42 assists in those games and has competed in major European competitions, including the Champions League and the Europa League.

According to TBR, while Cherki has long been hailed as one of the best and most promising young players, top clubs in Europe had ‘worries about his commitment to reaching the top’.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Atalanta were the clubs that were initially looking at a potential deal for the 21-year-old in the summer.

‘That level of interest impacted Cherki – he realised that Europe’s bigger clubs were not willing to take a chance on him for numerous reasons,’ reports TBR.

‘However, the Lyon playmaker has now been seen to dedicate himself to football once again, and the results have been impressive.’

Arsenal have now joined the race for Cherki, according to TBR, which has revealed that French youngster has ‘seemingly changed his attitude this season’ and has ‘an agreement with Lyon that will allow him to move on for less than £25m this summer’.

The 21-year-old has been deployed as a right winger or attacking midfielder this season and has scored eight goals and provided 18 assists in 35 matches in all competitions.

Cherki has been tipped to become as good as former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, with Eurosport France’s Martin Mosnier telling TNT Sports in July 2023 that “he could very well become a Premier League star like Eden Hazard”, adding that the youngster “is an exceptional dribbler”.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Man Utd and Liverpool also want Rayan Cherki

TBR has revealed that Arsenal, who have recently appointed Andrea Berta as their new Sporting Director, are not the only club that are interested in a summer deal for Cherki.

Man Utd have already expressed their interest in the Lyon star and ‘have asked to be kept informed about’ his interest.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in Cherki, and so are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it seems that Man Utd’s interest in the Frenchman is at a more advanced stage because they are the ones who have already been in touch and have asked to be kept aware of his situation.

Latest Arsenal news: Sane talks, Vlahovic interest cooled

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on who Arsenal are prioritising in their search for a striker in the summer transfer window among Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What we can say about Arsenal is Alexander Isak remains the dream target, that’s for sure.

They dream of Isak, Arteta is in love with the player, but as always mentioned Newcastle will fight to keep him at the club.

“So it’s not going to be an easy one at all. Arsenal want to try, Liverpool also want to try for Isak, but Newcastle intend to resist and keep the player.

“Let’s see how they react when the proposal comes, but Isak remains the top target [for Arsenal].”

The Italian journalist added: “Gyokeres and Sesko are two more options on Arsenal’s list for the summer.

“Of course they will sign a striker, Andrea Berta has been announced as the new sporting director.

“And now for Arsenal we can mention that Gyokeres is one of the names. Man Utd, yes, but not only Man Utd, there is also Arsenal and more clubs in the race for Viktor Gyokeres.”

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over signing former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Italian correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Arsenal have cooled their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?