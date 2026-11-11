Arsenal reach decision on signing Endrick from Real Madrid in January

There’s a growing possibility Endrick leaves Real Madrid in January, and a report has outlined the truth on claims the striker could be heading to Arsenal.

Endrick continues to feature sparingly for Real Madrid, with the Brazil international racking up just 141 minutes of action in LaLiga and the Champions League combined this season.

Kylian Mbappe has the striker position locked down and is rarely substituted. Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande and Arda Guler are serious contenders for selection in the other attacking positions each week, while Brahim Diaz and Carlos Espi are also on the books. Rodrygo is also nearing a return from an ACL injury suffered in March.

As was the case last season when Endrick joined Lyon on loan in the winter window, another mid-season exit is possible.

Multiple sources have claimed Arsenal are among those taking a close look at the striker. The Independent are amongst them, though stressed Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is the preferred option.

The latest from The Athletic states Endrick could actually be signed outright in January if a club tables an offer beginning at €60m.

However, while interest in Endrick is already widespread, claims Arsenal are in the mix are reportedly wide of the mark.

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Arsenal decide against bidding for Endrick in January

One of The Athletic’s Real Madrid experts, Mario Cortegana, wrote on X: ‘Endrick’s future at Real Madrid in doubt, with the Brazilian intending to make a decision in the next month.

‘Real Madrid and Mourinho want him to stay and a permanent move would mean a sum above €60m.

‘Roma and Milan there, Arsenal and Sporting CP not.’

Shedding further light on the situation in a piece on The Athletic’s website, Cortegana added: ‘No decision has been made for Endrick to leave in January, but if over the next month it looks unlikely he will be playing more regularly then he would push for that option, sources said.

‘Madrid’s hierarchy and their manager, Jose Mourinho, want him to stay. The striker’s qualities are admired and club and coach believe he will have playing time.

‘Media reports linking Endrick with a move to Sporting CP or Arsenal were described as untrue by multiple sources familiar with the situation.’

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On the potential deal structure, the report concluded: ‘Madrid are less open to Endrick leaving on loan than they were last year, and there is a desire to preserve the squad’s strength in depth.

‘In terms of any possible permanent departure, one source said Madrid would value Endrick higher than the €60million they agreed with his former club Palmeiras.

‘That was worth €35m up front plus €25m in add-ons, with Madrid having already paid €47.5m.’