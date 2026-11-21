Arsenal would rather sign RB Leipzig ace Antonio Nusa as their new left winger than Brentford star Kevin Schade, according to a journalist, while we have already revealed Nusa’s likely price tag.

Arsenal overhauled their options at left wing during the summer, selling both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli and landing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for €40million (then £34m). The Gunners also made approaches for Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior as they tried to add an elite left-sided attacker to their squad.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season, Arsenal failed to land Rogers or Vinicius. Chelsea gazumped them with a huge £117m deal for Rogers, while Vinicius flirted with a transfer to the Emirates before ultimately penning a new contract with Real Madrid.

Due to those transfer misses, Arsenal are still aiming to snare a top-class left winger to compete with Tzolis next year.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with several forwards in recent months, including Nusa, Schade, Endrick and Alex Baena.

In a Q&A for football.london, Arsenal reporter Tom Canton was asked if Brentford’s Schade is a genuine target for the Gunners.

Canton confirmed that Arsenal are keen on the German, yet they would rather sign Nusa from Leipzig as things stand.

“Yes, there is interest in Kevin Schade,” he said. “He is not their first choice for a left-winger, with Antonio Nusa higher up the list, but the German is certainly appreciated.”

We exclusively revealed on November 14 that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has begun to accelerate his move for a new left winger, with Nusa emerging as an important target.

Our sources state that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the Norwegian international at least three times so far this campaign.

Nusa has impressed those scouts, having managed six goals and eight assists in 15 matches for Leipzig this term.

We understand there is no release clause in Nusa’s contract. As his deal runs until June 2029, Leipzig are in a position to demand €80m (£67m) to sell the player in January.

Nusa was previously valued at £50-60m, but his price tag has risen due to his excellent form both at the World Cup and for Leipzig this season.

Arsenal chase elite new left winger

We revealed on Thursday that Berta has also reignited his interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as an alternative to Nusa and Schade.

However, Williams will be more expensive than Nusa, as his contract includes a €100m (£84m) release clause.

We understand Berta and Arteta would ideally like to strengthen the Arsenal attack by signing two forwards in January, with a striker replacement for Viktor Gyokeres also wanted.

Eli Junior Kroupi has wowed Arsenal chiefs, but Bournemouth will not sell the 20-year-old mid-season.

Meanwhile, we can confirm that Arsenal have entered into a transfer battle for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s brother.