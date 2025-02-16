Arsenal are increasingly confident of signing Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite rival interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners have been in regular contact with the Spaniard’s entourage over the past few months, with negotiations understood to be at an ‘advanced’ stage.

Real Madrid have held talks of their own, however, and haven’t given up on hijacking Arsenal’s pursuit of Zubimendi, with the race still in the balance.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are ‘closing in’ on a pre-agreement with the 26-year-old that would see him head to the Emirates in the summer.

It’s claimed that the Gunners are prepared to ‘double’ Zubimendi’s wages and have ‘reached an agreement on a four-year contract’ with him.

However, ‘despite the financial and sporting incentives on offer, the 26-year-old remains cautious about the move and is seeking assurances on non-football-related matters before committing to the transfer.’

The report alludes to the fact that Zubimendi has spent his entire career with Sociedad and has a deep-rooted connection with the club, so he is still considering whether to say goodbye to the San Sebastian-based side.

Real Madrid haven’t given up on Martin Zubimendi – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that despite Arsenal’s confidence, Real Madrid haven’t given up on a deal for Zubimendi.

Our sources state that Madrid’s representatives are actively ‘trying to convince’ Zubimendi to ‘reject’ Arsenal and head to the Bernabeu instead, so the race is far from over yet.

Liverpool attempted to sign the Spaniard last summer but he chose to stay with Sociedad for another season. We understand, however, that he is finally set to be on the move this time around.

Arsenal have indeed made strong progress on Zubimendi but it is not our understanding that a contract has been agreed with the midfielder yet.

Zubimendi has a release clause in his current contract worth €60million (£51m, $62m) which Arsenal are ready to pay. The decision will come down to the player, however, if Madrid matches the clause too.

It’s also worth noting that Liverpool were willing to pay the €60m clause last summer before he rejected the move to Anfield and it remains to be seen if they reignite their interest.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Arsenal are ready to make a massive bid for Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.

We have consistently reported that Sesko is among the Gunner’s top targets and it’s now claimed that they have decided to make a bid of €100million (£83.3m / $105m) for him.

Barcelona are also keen on a deal for Sesko, but the LaLiga club cannot afford to get into a bidding war with Arsenal.

Sesko is reportedly “the chosen one” for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants a top goalscorer to compete with Liverpool for the Premier League title in the coming years and also make a big impact in the Champions League.

In other news, recent reports have claimed that Arsenal are interested in Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui.

As per the latest from CaughtOffside, Arsenal have stepped up their attempts to capture a new striker by ‘making contact’ with Atalanta over Retegui.

The Italy star has been in ‘superb’ form this season, having netted 23 goals in 34 appearances so far, and this has caught Arsenal’s attention.

