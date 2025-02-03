Arsenal are ready to pay above and beyond to secure the signing of Nico Williams, a report has claimed, and when the deal could go through – as well as the player’s thoughts on joining the Gunners – has also come to light.

The north London side are yet to add to their squad so far during the winter window despite trying and failing to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last week and having hovered with intent around several other striker deals, including Dusan Vlahovic. However, while Sunday’s thumping 5-1 victory over Manchester City illustrates the calibre of the Arsenal squad, Mikel Arteta has not hidden from the fact that he would very much like to add more firepower up front.

And with both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both currently sidelined – the latter for a lengthy spell after a serious ACL injury – there is the feeling that the Arsenal attack still lacks the quality and depth to seriously challenge for the game’s biggest prizes.

However, reports on Monday claim the Gunners are unlikely to spring any late transfer surprises but are already making plans for the summer window by targeting a deal for Athletic Bilbao star Williams – a player Arteta has long admired.

Prising the 24-cap Spain winger away from the Estadio San Mames has always been a difficult task, however, owing to the winger’s huge €58m (£48.2m, $59.6m) release clause which has needed to be paid in full.

However, according to Football Transfers, Arsenal are ready to ‘smash the Nico Williams release clause’ by paying above and beyond his asking price to secure his signing on more favourable terms – and over a longer period – to ensure the move keeps them on the right side of Profit and Sustainability Rules.

And with Bilbao not in a position to turn down such a hefty offer, there is a growing feeling that Arsenal will finally land their man later in 2025.

Furthermore, the report claims Gunners have been further boosted by the fact that Williams is ‘ready to accept the Gunners’ offer in the summer’, with the Spanish contingent in the squad ‘vital in his thinking’.

Gunners wanted Nico Williams NOW; another Spanish star on the way

Arteta currently has Williams’ Spain teammates David Raya and Mikel Merino on his books, while Martin Zubimendi is also expected to depart the Basque country this summer and finalise a move to Emirates Stadium.

The capture of both Williams and Zubimendi will take Arsenal’s Spain international contingent to four if all goes to plan for Arteta.

With the 33-goal winger likely to wing his way to Emirates Stadium this summer, the report also reveals how the Gunners actually tried – and failed – to land Williams now.

Arsenal ‘showed a willingness to match the player’s release clause’ but ‘were unable to do a deal’ the report stated, before adding that Arteta’s side will ‘revisit’ the situation at the end of the season and amid claims they are prepared to pay above and beyond his asking price.

Williams can play off either wing, though often is seen playing off the right side of Bilbao’s attack – a position occupied by the undroppable Saka when fit.

As a result, Gunners great Alan Smith fears Williams could struggle for game-time were he to sign.

“Nico Williams can play on that side but when Saka’s back, it’s such a difficult conundrum really when you try to find an understudy for an automatic starter in Saka,” Smith said.

“Nico Williams wouldn’t be wanting to come to a club and then find himself sitting on the bench.

“He’s obviously a very good young player, so again, whether Arsenal will pursue something like that, I’m not sure.

“They’ve got to tread a fine line in the transfer market at the moment and I’m sure they’re thinking about it all the time, especially at this moment in the season when things aren’t great.

“I would be a little surprised if Nico Williams came, I’ve gotta say. Whether he can play in a central position or on the wings, I don’t know but certainly when Saka’s fit, he’s not going to get in on the right.”

Arsenal remain on Tel trail; Jorginho exit near

The Gunners, meanwhile, continue to track Mathys Tel and have been described by our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher as the side most likely to seal his signature.

However, Arsenal have learned the two conditions they must satisfy to get a deal over the line after Manchester United saw talks for the Bayern Munich star collapse.

Elsewhere, the Gunners could also bid farewell to Jorginho on deadline day, with the experienced Italy midfielder destined to return to his country of birth and having fallen down the pecking order under Arteta of late.

