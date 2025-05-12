Mikel Arteta has been warned he is in danger of the Arsenal sack

Mikel Arteta should start looking over his shoulder and may soon be sweating he could be sacked by Arsenal, according to Jamie Carragher, who has revealed when the axe could fall, though sources have informed TEAMtalk that the reality is far different.

The Gunners went into the season with renewed belief this could finally be their year after successive seasons finishing as Premier League runners-up to Manchester City. But while Pep Guardiola’s long domination of the English league crown has come to an end, Arsenal have again been forced to take a back seat with Liverpool powering their way to glory in their first season under Arne Slot.

The north London side also came up short in the Champions League, where they crashed out in the semi-finals, suffering a 3-1 aggregate loss to Luis Enrique’s side, who will now face Inter Milan in the final. It now means Arsenal have gone a fifth successive season with a major trophy under Arteta, whose only major honour to date is the 2020 FA Cup.

With the Gunners once again coming up short, Carragher has explained to Sky Sports why the writing could be on the wall for Arteta if he does not deliver the goods next season.

“I’m a massive fan of Mikel Arteta, I think he’s a brilliant manager. The job he’s done, to get Arsenal where they are,” Carragher began in his assessment of the Arsenal boss following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

“Let’s not forget, for a good few years it was them and Tottenham fighting for the Champions League positions.

“They made this jump to compete with Manchester City and they followed it up again last season. And they’re the team that have pushed Liverpool this season.

“This season felt like it should have been their season. There’s no doubt that next season that the pressure will be on Mikel Arteta massively in terms of winning something and winning something big.

“The Arsenal board, if they don’t do that [win a major trophy], will have a massive issue because they won’t want to change their manager, but there will be that many people saying: five or six years without a trophy.

“They will be looking at how many managers can make that next step.”

Sources reveal Arsenal stance on Mikel Arteta sack

Carragher says another trophyless season could leave the Arsenal board with a major dilemma in 12 months’ time.

“The problem with changing Mikel Arteta because, as I said, he’s done a brilliant job at Arsenal,” he added.

“Arsenal could easily become what Chelsea are right now. They could go from a team coming second year in, year out to a team that doesn’t actually get into the Champions League.

“That’s the big conundrum that Arsenal as a football club will have in 12 months, if Arsenal go close again, don’t actually get across the line.”

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, however, is adamant the board are still very much behind Arteta.

“I don’t worry for him because I know how much the owners think of him, I know how hard he’s working to get this right,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.

“Obviously, the forward is something we’ve missed out on, and when you look at certain games, yeah, a forward would probably help us get it over the line.

“That is something I believe, in this next window, needs to happen.”

Certainly for now, Arteta remains absolutely safe and it would take a major drop-off next season for that stance to change.

Per our correspondent Fraser Fletcher, Arsenal’s board are unmoved on the future of their manager and unanimously believe he remains the right figurehead at the club who can guide the club to trophies.

Furthermore, they are planning a huge summer of spending – under the guidance of new sporting director Andrea Berta – and believe that next season could finally be their year.

To that end, Arteta will undoubtedly remain at the helm at Emirates Stadium next season and will do so with what has been described to us as unwavering support, sources have confirmed. They affirm the board’s resolute backing, dismissing any whispers of job insecurity.

Arsenal transfer latest: Record-breaking striker bid; star winger linked

Arsenal’s main focus this summer will be on on adding a proven striker to their frontline and a new report claims they are keen on signing one of the best in the world and are willing to pay £127m ($150m, $169m) for him – a deal that would shatter the British transfer record.

Elsewhere, the Italian media have revealed Arsenal’s interest in a top AC Milan attacker in a move that would really excite supporters.

And finally, while a deal for Martin Zubimendi is now said to be done, it’s revealed the Gunners do still have some concerns over the deal and will not relax until the ink is officially dried on his contract.

