Why Real Madrid have abandoned their plans to sign a 26-year-old star has been revealed, with Arsenal now fully expected to wrap up a deal that will sting Liverpool, according to reports.

Real Madrid are enduring a nightmare campaign on the domestic front. Los Blancos fell to bitter rivals Barcelona in the finals of both the Spanish Super Cup and Cope del Rey. Real Madrid also trail Barca by four points in LaLiga with just four matches remaining.

There was no respite to be found in the Champions League, with Arsenal thumping Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-final stages.

Carlo Ancelotti will pay the price for his side’s failings by losing his job. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to take charge, though there’ll be plenty of movement in the playing ranks too.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will arrive at some stage in June after confirming he’s leaving Liverpool. Real Madrid want the right-back signed and available to feature in the Club World Cup which gets underway on June 14.

Real Madrid will have to pay Liverpool a nominal transfer fee to make that happen given Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield runs until June 30.

Elsewhere, a central midfielder is wanted to provide creativity and control alongside the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the middle.

Real Madrid are known to be huge admirers of Martin Zubimendi who Liverpool installed as their No 1 transfer target last summer.

The Reds believed Zubimendi would be the perfect player to pull the strings in an Arne Slot midfield, though the 26-year-old ultimately chose to remain with Real Sociedad.

However, The Daily Mail led the way in January when revealing Arsenal had all but wrapped up an agreement to sign Zubimendi in the upcoming summer.

The Gunners fully intend to trigger Zubimendi’s €60m release clause and forging an agreement on personal terms isn’t expected to be an issue.

According to trusted reporter, David Ornstein, figures within Arsenal are acting like Zubimendi’s transfer is already a done deal.

However, concerns over a Real Madrid hijack continue to linger and per the latest from Spanish outlet Okdiario, Real Madrid like what they’ve seen from Zubimendi.

The report stated: ‘They like his on-field personality – a focused, family-oriented, and calm person – as well as his approach to the game. He’s a player brimming with quality.’

However, it’s declared multiple times in the piece that Real Madrid will NOT act on their interest in the player, thus leaving the way clear for Arsenal to finalise their deal.

The €60m price tag was cited as one reason why Real Madrid will look elsewhere.

Zubimendi to Arsenal a blow to Liverpool

As mentioned, Zubimendi was earmarked by Liverpool’s recruitment team as the perfect midfielder for Slot last summer.

Missing out on the Spain international was a bitter pill to swallow, but seeing him join Liverpool’s closest title rival just one year later will be unpalatable in the extreme.

Liverpool and Slot did find a way to offset the miss by converting Ryan Gravenberch into a holding midfield player.

The Dutchman excelled in the role and alongside Alexis Mac Allister, played a huge part in helping Liverpool to win the title this season.

However, the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday showcased just how light Liverpool are in adequate midfield depth.

Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones were granted rare starts in place of Mac Allister and Gravenberch and the drop-off in quality was stark.

Having Zubimendi in situ to rotate in and out with Mac Allister and Gravenberch would have been a godsend for Slot.

Unfortunately for the Reds boss, Zubimendi is a luxury Mikel Arteta will now be afforded for next season and beyond.

