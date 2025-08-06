Arsenal may let go of one of their best stars to land a Real Madrid forward

Real Madrid have reportedly ‘agreed’ to letting one of their forward stars leave in a swap deal which would secure a ‘generational’ Arsenal talent, but TEAMtalk can reveal why the chances of a swap are actually unlikely.

The Gunners have signed forward stars Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres this summer. They have maintained a bubbling interest in some other attackers beyond those moves, though.

Eberechi Eze – who has been warned against a move to the Emirates – is on the radar, as is Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Interest in the Real winger is juxtaposed with the LaLiga club’s interest in Arsenal defender William Saliba.

So far, neither side has been able to make the other budge on their stars, but according to Defensa Central, Real have come to a decision which could see that happen.

The headline states Real ‘agree to Rodrygo for Saliba swap’. In the article, it is explained that the departure of Rodrygo would ‘allow the arrival’ of a long-awaited centre-back, with Saliba still in their sights.

Later in the article, after identifying the Arsenal defender’s high fee, it’s stated Real ‘would accept exchanging Rodrygo for Saliba’.

They state the winger is considered ‘expendable’, while Saliba is a player seen as a ‘generational candidate’ for the centre-back position at Real.

Arsenal unlikely to let Saliba go

Though they have been on the hunt for Rodrygo for some time, that does not mean Arsenal would give up one of their very most important players to land him.

Saliba has played almost every Premier League and Champions League game for the Gunners for the past two seasons.

He has risen to becoming one of the best defenders in the world, and is surely untouchable now, reinforced by reports that Arsenal want to make him one of their very highest earners, with a contract in the region of £300,000 per week.

Rodrygo might be a good attacker, but he is not worth what Saliba is to Arsenal, in money or standing.

Arsenal round-up: Eze bid planned

Though Crystal Palace star Eze has been warned against a move to the Emirates, Arsenal are reportedly planning a bid worth £52.2million for the midfielder.

That bid will be lodged if they can get Fabio Vieira out the door.

It is also suggested that Eze is keen on becoming an Arsenal player, so if Palace get on board with the sale, the midfielder will not be hard to convince.

If that deal can’t be secured, though, it’s been reported that the Gunners are looking at Ademola Lookman as a plan B.

