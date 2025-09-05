Playmaker offered to Arsenal before Eberechi Eze deal proves Mesut Ozil right with ANOTHER breathtaking display

A Real Madrid playmaker who was offered to Arsenal before the Gunners signed Eberechi Eze is going from strength to strength, as Mesut Ozil’s previous comments on the star come to light.

Real Madrid and Arsenal are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both Los Blancos and the Gunners were very active in the summer transfer window. While Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League in Xabi Alonso’s first season in charge, Arsenal are planning to become the Premier League champions for the first time since 2004.

Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Franco Mastantuono and Trent Alexander-Arnold were the four major signings for Real Madrid this summer.

As for Arsenal, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie are the new players in manager Mikel Arteta’s squad.

A move for Eze came only after a knee injury suffered by Kai Havertz, with the England international able to operate as an attacking midfielder and a winger.

Arsenal may not have needed to move for Eze had they accepted the chance to sign Arda Guler earlier in the summer.

A Spanish report in late July claimed that Real Madrid had offered Guler to Arsenal on loan as part of a deal to sign William Saliba.

The Gunners were never going to sell Saliba this summer, and the Turkey international stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu, even though Arsenal had been monitoring Guler last season.

Guler, who has been starring for Real Madrid this season, was in action for Turkey against Georgia in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage Group E on Thursday.

Turkey won the match at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena 3-2, with Guler providing the assist for the first goal after just three minutes with a precise corner kick.

Guler started in his preferred number 10 role and was central to Turkey’s attacking moves throughout his time on the pitch, with the Madrid playmaker’s vision and incisive pass leading to the third and winning goal for his team.

Arda Guler has become a key player for Real Madrid

Guler struggled for regular playing time under then-Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, which led to speculation linking him with Arsenal.

There were injury problems for the former Fenerbahce star, too, but he is now fully fit and is showing his quality.

The 20-year-old has firmly established himself as a pivotal figure under Alonso.

The new Real Madrid manager trusts the youngster and is playing him regularly.

Guler scored one goal and two assists in five starts and one substitute appearance for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The playmaker has found the back of the net once and has given one assist in three LaLiga appearances for Los Blancos this season, with his heroics earning him a nomination for the U23 Player of the Month.

Guler is a classic attacking midfielder who has earned huge praise from Mesut Ozil in the past.

Ozil, a former Germany international star who starred for Real Madrid and Arsenal in a successful career, told Marca back in June 2023: “Is there a number 10 better than me?

“I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in him, may God protect him – his name is Arda Güler.”

In February 2025, Ozil told TRT Spor: “I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him.”

