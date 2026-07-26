Vinicius Junior to Arsenal financial condition set as Real Madrid demand record-breaking transfer fee

Arsenal will have to pay at least €160million (£136.6m, $182m) to Real Madrid to strike a deal for Vinicius Junior, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the threat that the Gunners face from two other Premier League clubs.

On July 25, The Athletic broke the news that Arsenal are interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The respected publication noted that Arsenal have not yet held club-to-club talks with Real Madrid for the Brazil international winger.

However, Arsenal have internally approved a move for Vinicius Junior and are now exploring a deal for the 26-year-old.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Madrid in the summer of 2027, and no new deal is in place.

The two parties have been in talks over a new deal for months, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Despite Vinicius Junior having just under one year left on his current contract, Madrid are not willing to sell cheap him on the cheap and will want €160m £136.6m, $182m) for the Brazilian superstar, according to Sport.

The Barcelona-leaning Catalan publication has noted that ‘the financial condition Real Madrid have set for letting Vinicius leave’ is €160m £136.6m, $182m).

The report has stated: ‘SPORT has learned that Florentino Pérez has set a non-negotiable condition for considering the Brazilian winger’s departure: the offer, including fixed fees and add-ons, must reach €160 million.

‘Below that figure, the club will not even sit down to negotiate.’

Sport has further added: ‘The €160 million price tag is not arbitrary.

‘Real Madrid cannot afford to lose a player of this calibre without receiving any compensation and, at the same time, wants to set a high enough bar to deter opportunistic inquiries.

‘The formula the club is considering includes a fixed fee and a package of variables linked to performance and titles won, a mechanism increasingly common in major transfers that allows the total amount to be increased without drastically increasing the buyer’s initial outlay.’

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Liverpool and Man City want Vinicius Junior, too – sources

If Madrid remain steadfast on the €160m £136.6m, $182m) fee, then it would mean that Arsenal would have to make Vinicius Junior the most expensive player in Premier League history.

That record is currently held by Alexander Isak, who cost Liverpool £125m in transfer fees when the Merseyside club signed the Sweden international striker from Newcastle United in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are interested in Vinicius Junior, and so are Man City.

We understand that the Brazilian’s camp has held talks with Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal.

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