Real Madrid have taken the first step towards signing William Saliba in 2025

Real Madrid have prioritised signing Arsenal ace William Saliba ahead of Tottenham’s Cristian Romero, and a report claims the first steps towards a blockbuster transfer in 2025 have been taken.

After missing out on the signing of Leny Yoro to Manchester United, Real Madrid remain perilously light at centre-half. Carlo Ancelotti’s side waved goodbye to veteran Nacho Fernandez last summer and a major signing is on the agenda for the summer of 2025.

The Independent revealed in mid-September that Real Madrid had narrowed their centre-back shortlist down to two names – Saliba and Romero.

But according to a fresh update from Le10Sport, it’s the Arsenal man who has superseded Romero and is now firmly in Real Madrid’s sights.

The report stated Saliba, 23, is now Real Madrid’s ‘top priority’ for the next summer window. The LaLiga giant are ready to launch a ‘major operation’ as they lay the groundwork for a move and contact has already been made with Saliba’s camp.

As you might expect given Saliba has developed into one of world football’s finest centre-backs, Arsenal will reportedly do all they can to send Real Madrid packing.

It was acknowledged Saliba is a ‘pillar’ of Mikel Arteta’s team and it won’t be easy to bend Arsenal to Real Madrid’s will. Nonetheless, Real Madrid have now fixed their gaze on Saliba and Arsenal face a fight to retain their best defender.

Liverpool, Manchester City also in danger

Aside from a new centre-back, Real Madrid are also aiming to wrap up major signings in both full-back positions.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies are the two players in their crosshairs. Both stars are in the prime of their careers and also in the final year of their respective contracts. Real Madrid aim to sign both players on free transfers.

Another club Real Madrid hope to raid is Manchester City. Midfield lynchpin Rodri was widely reported to be in their sights, though the bulk of those reports came prior to Rodri suffering an ACL injury.

Man City are understood to be readying a gigantic new contract offer for Rodri in an attempt to shut down the Real Madrid links once and for all.

However, the outcome of the Premier League’s investigation into their financial dealings could play a huge part in determining the fate of their biggest stars.

Arsenal striker hunt latest / goalkeeper exclusive

In other news, TEAMtalk can confirm Arsenal are stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig striker, Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko is keen to ensure he plays regularly when the time comes to leave Leipzig and The Gunners have assured the striker he’ll be a frequent starter.

We understand Chelsea and Manchester United are providing competition and have also approached Sesko’s camp.

Elsewhere, a cheaper striker option is Lille hitman Jonathan David and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he’ll leave the French side as a free agent at season’s end.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Inter Milan and Barcelona have all been credited with interest in David.

Finally, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Arsenal are one of two high-powered clubs tracking impressive young Wigan Athletic goalkeeper, Sam Tickle. The other interested side is Man Utd.

