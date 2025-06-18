Arsenal have reportedly extended the stay of a rising star at the club, while a young team-mate could be following his lead soon after.

For some time now, Arsenal have made it their priority not to let the contracts of key players run down too close to their expiration date.

The likes of Martin Odegaard, Ben White, and Gabriel Magalhaes have put pen to paper on long-term deals in the past year or so, and the Gunners are trying to secure new contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and more.

Two academy products who are becoming more and more important for Mikel Arteta’s side are left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly and versatile attacker Ethan Nwaneri.

Both teenagers’ contracts run until 2026, and since the March arrival of sporting director Andrea Berta, the north London team has made it a priority to keep hold of these impressive youngsters.

Now, Arsenal journalist Charles Watts states that Lewis-Skelly has agreed a new long-term contract to keep him at the Emirates and an announcement by the club is expected shortly.

Despite reports suggesting talks over a new deal were ‘not going well’, leading to Real Madrid links, Watts adds that the England international has ‘always’ wanted to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

Previously, Fabrizio Romano said progress was being made over extending Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri’s Arsenal contracts and on Wednesday (June 18) he added it is just a ‘matter of time‘ before they both sign on the dotted line.

The rise and rise of Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly signed his first professional contract with Arsenal when he turned 17 in October 2023 before making his first-team debut last September.

Since then, the defender has enjoyed a rapid rise at the club; becoming a regular in Arteta’s starting XI, making his England bow, and starring in the Gunners’ Champions League semi-final run.

What is all the more remarkable is that he spent much of his youth days as a midfielder, but now he is making waves for club and country at left-back.

When Lewis-Skelly was called up for England, Arteta said earlier this year: “In six-seven months, your career can change dramatically for the good, so it’s something for people to be inspired by. It hasn’t happened because he was lucky. He pushed for every chance to happen.”

If Arsenal are able to extend the stays of Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri, and more, that will be a big boost in their bid to finally end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

