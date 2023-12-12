Real Madrid exit the scene to give Arsenal clear run at £34m star who’s flying in La Liga

Real Madrid have reportedly decided not to pursue their former full-back Miguel Gutierrez, which gives Arsenal a clear run at the £34million transfer.

Gutierrez has played all but one game for Girona in La Liga this season, and has played the full 90 minutes in all but one of those games. The north-eastern side are flying – they’re currently top of the table and two points ahead of Real Madrid.

Coincidentally, Real are the only side to have beaten Girona this season. The table-toppers found fourth-placed Barcelona no trouble, though, as they beat them 4-2 in their last game.

Gutierrez starred in the top performance, scoring his side’s second goal – he was rated the highest he has been all season as per Whoscored.

His good performances up to that point had alerted Arsenal to the potential of a transfer.

Indeed, it’s said scouts of the north London side have been impressed with the Spaniard throughout the campaign.

However, given Real have a clause which means they have priority in bringing Gutierrez back to the club after they sold him last summer, it wasn’t clear if Arsenal had any chance of landing him.

However, despite them being impressed with the left-back – who played 10 games for his former side – it doesn’t look like that’s roused them enough to make a move.

Real Madrid clear path for Arsenal

According to Marca, there’s not enough evidence of the left-back’s quality to push them to the signing, although they did enjoy that Girona dismantled Barcelona.

With no Real cloud hanging over their heads, Arsenal might well be given a free shot at Gutierrez.

Girona have the right to demand approximately £34million from the Gunners, given that’s the value of their star’s release clause.

And even while Real Madrid won’t benefit from the star directly, they will get some joy out of Arsenal, or any other side, signing Gutierrez.

Indeed, they’ve got a 50 per cent sell-on clause, so a £34million transfer would equate to around £17million for Los Blancos.

Gutierrez could take staring spot

Gutierrez’s form suggests he’ll be a useful asset if he’s to make the move to the Emirates.

What’s more, he could find himself starting on the left-hand side of the defence. While that position is usually occupied by Oleksandr Zinchenko, he’s been benched four times in the Premier League this season.

That Takehiro Tomiyasu – a right-back – has started ahead of him on occasion suggests he’s not got the tightest of locks on his position.

As such, if Gutierrez puts in a good shift in training, Mikel Arteta could give the left-back spot to him immediately.

