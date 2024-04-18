Arsenal are facing up to a serious battle to retain the services of William Saliba this summer amid claims Real Madrid are preparing to spend a vast chunk of their summer budget on bringing the Frenchman to the Bernabeu alongside compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

It is shaping up to be another huge season for Los Blancos, who are through to the Champions League semi-finals where they face Arsenal conquerers Bayern Munich, while they are also top of LaLiga, where they have an eight-point advantage over Barcelona. Despite potentially winning the 36th Primira Liga title and a record-extending 15 Champions League ( European Cup) trophy of their existence, serious plans are now taking shape to make Real Madrid even more formidable next season.

To kick things off, the LaLiga giants are soon expected to formally announce the siging of Kylian Mbappe, who will leave PSG as a free agent and sign what is expected to be a five-year deal at the Bernabeu.

The World Cup winner – regarded as the best player in the world right now – may, however, need to delay the announcement on his next club, especially as his PSG side could potentially meet his new employers in the Champions League final this season.

GO DEEPER: How much Kylian Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid compared to his new teammates

Even so, a deal to take him to the Bernabeu has long been in the works – and the signing of Mbappe is now expected to kick-off what has been branded as a new era of Galacticos at Real Madrid, with global superstars Jude Bellingham and Vini Jnr already on their books.

And as well as Mbappe, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also reportedly on the trail of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies too.

Real huge admirers of world standout William Saliba

However, bold new reports on Thursday morning claim they are also plotting a blockbuster move for Arsenal star Saliba.

And according to HITC, Ancelotti wants Saliba to join their growing French colony in the Spanish capital with Mbappe poised to join the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni at the Bernabeu.

Indeed, the signing of a new centre-half this summer has suddenly become a pressing issue for Real, who have been forced to play veteran star Nacho there this season alongside Antonio Rudiger and following injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao.

And while it is not claimed how much Real would need to spend to even get Arsenal towards the negotiating table, it’s reported it could take a fee in excess of €100m (£85.5m) for starters.

Per the report, “Real Madrid scouts have been ‘hugely impressed’ with the young French star and issued some glowing reports on him this season and they feel he is one of the stand-out defenders in world football”.

DON’T MISS: The Arsenal centre-back target who’s a blend of Gabriel and Saliba and also a Gunners fan

Furthermore, it’s claimed that Saliba, despite being born in Bondy, a north-east suburb of Paris, grew up in awe of Real Madrid, with posters of Cristiano Ronaldo adourning his walls as a child.

Mikel Arteta, of course, would fight tooth and nail to retain the services of his star defender, who has developed into one of their most important players and is now regarded by many as the best defender in the Premier League.

As a result, we understand Arsenal would not even consider his exit with the club likely to issue a ‘not-for-sale’ stance if Real do come calling.

Having sent on a series of loans upon signing for the Gunners, he has impressed hugely over the last two seasons, and was rewarded with a new deal last summer, tying him to the club until 2027.

He has been described as “brilliant” and “exceptional” by the Arsenal boss over the last year, with the defender making 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice this season.