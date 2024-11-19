Arsenal are reportedly taking a hard-line stance on defender William Saliba amid growing interest from Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has gone from being a player many felt would never be given his chance at Arsenal to one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Saliba and team-mate Gabriel have formed an effective partnership at the back for the Gunners and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on the France international for some time now but it seems it will be difficult to lure the centre-back away from the Emirates any time soon.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are expected to ‘block’ Saliba’s potential exit, as Los Blancos wait in the wings.

The centre-back is considered a ‘crucial’ part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future and will not allow him to leave the club under ‘any circumstances’.

They are in a position of strength as his contract runs until 2027 but the north London team are working on extending his stay to put them in an even stronger position.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal told to sign Liverpool man as perfect upgrade for Arteta favourite who is ‘not a natural’

Arsenal eye Saliba renewal

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal view Saliba as a ‘vital cog’ in their squad and have zero interest in letting him head for pastures new.

The 6ft 4in defender is very happy at the Emirates and his relationship with Arteta is ‘excellent’. However, things can change quickly in football.

In an attempt to be proactive, our sources understand the Gunners have been working on tying Saliba down to a new, improved deal with the club.

Madrid’s interest in the Frenchman has heightened off the back of long-term injuries to David Alaba and Eder Militao, with the duo not expected back until 2025.

But while Saliba is playing regularly and Arsenal are continuing to challenge for the biggest trophies, he may stay put for the time being.

Plus, if he did go it would be for a record sale for the club.

Arsenal eye former Leeds United star

Arsenal are reportedly planning a ‘strong offensive’ for Barcelona forward Raphinha, who is in red-hot form for the La Liga giants.

The 27-year-old, who has scored 12 goals and bagged 10 assists this season, will not be an easy purchase, however, as he is valued at upwards of £84m (€100.5m, $106m).

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that the Gunners are set to hold talks with the agents of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of a potential January move.

They have long been linked with the Serbia international but the north London team seem to be stepping up their efforts to finally secure his signature.

Finally, Arsenal and Liverpool target, Martin Zubimendi, has admitted he is expecting to be the subject of more transfer speculation in January as teams queue up for the Real Sociedad star.

The rise and rise of Saliba

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but had to wait until 2022 to make his first-team debut. Before then, he had loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille – the last of which he picked up the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year in 2021/22.