Real Madrid man wants to steal Arsenal star, tearing apart best partnership in world

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger has revealed he believes William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are the current best defensive partnership in the world, but he would like to split them up and steal the former.

Saliba is into his third season starring for the Gunners. He had to bide his time on a few loan spells away before he was finally given his chance in 2022/23, and he quickly cemented himself as a mainstay in the side.

He has since racked up 91 Arsenal appearances, and is hailed by many as one of the best in the world, including Real Madrid centre-back Rudiger, who picked out Saliba and Gabriel as the best defenders in the world right now.

“Saliba and I like Gabriel from Arsenal as well,” he told The Inside Scoop.

“If you see Arsenal, like the two centre-backs who are playing together, they are doing since two years now, they’re doing an amazing job. Like the transformation from Arsenal, that was a bit before and now, and those two are the pillar of it.”

Asked who he’d like to be partnered with in defence of anyone, Rudiger chose Saliba.

“To have Saliba would be great and if he continues to do what he does,” he said.

“I don’t scare nobody [Arsenal fans] but at the end of the day, it is clear.”

Real Madrid interest is not new

It seems Rudiger shares the opinions of some of the powers that be at Real.

Indeed, links between the club and Saliba have been evident for some time, and they have scouted him this season, prior to reports that they would allow Rodrygo to leave for the Emirates in order to get the defender.

And it does not seem they will have the competition from Paris Saint-Germain that they may have expected.

Despite links there, Fabrizio Romano states they are not planning to make an offer for Saliba.

Arsenal round-up: Moves in multiple positions

Whether or not Arsenal are to lose any of their players, they are plotting inbound transfers.

One which they could not complete in the summer, Joan Garcia, is back on the cards if the Gunners bid in the region of £30million.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the north Londoners are planning to rival Liverpool for the signing of Lille striker Jonathan David.

Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo is also on their radar, whether or not that means they feel there’s a chance Saliba could move on.

