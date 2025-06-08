Arsenal are at risk of missing out on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in a major twist, with Real Madrid launching a ‘final offensive’ to sign him.

The Gunners have been working on a deal for the Spanish international for months, and reports suggested last month that he was set for a medical ahead of the transfer being formalised.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano even gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to Zubimendi’s switch to Arsenal.

However, speculation has ramped up in recent days that Zubimendi could U-turn on a verbal agreement to join Arsenal, to stay with Sociedad or move elsewhere.

That was fueled by Zubimendi’s comments in a recent interview. When asked if there is a chance he could stay at Sociedad another season, Zubimendi said: “Of course there are options, but it’s true that it seems like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end.

“I don’t think thinking about it right now is my priority. I’m here with the national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I will.”

Now, Spanish outlet AS have claimed that Real Madrid are ‘not giving up’ on Zubimendi with Xabi Alonso identifying the 26-year-old as an ideal target.

Xabi Alonso wants Martin Zubimendi

AS’ report claims that Alonso has made it ‘clear that he would like Zubimendi to be the signing in the middle and Madrid has come to the conclusion that none of the alternatives improved the Basque.’

Along with having the ‘approval’ of Alonso, Zubimendi is ‘also attracted to the idea of ​​​​playing for Madrid, to the point that he put his potential move to Arsenal on hold while waiting to see what the white club can do, knowing that the English will be there if the operation does not come to fruition.’

Zubimendi’s future remains ‘open’ as he ‘hasn’t signed a contract’ with Arsenal yet.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Sociedad includes a €60m (£50.6m) release clause, which by all accounts The Gunners are willing to pay.

However, Madrid’s ‘plan’ is to ‘try to lower the €60 million buyout clause through a free loan deal that might be of interest to Real Sociedad, whether it be Real Madrid Castilla players, always highly sought-after in the First Division, or even first-team players’.

Zubimendi would ‘have to give up some money’ to join Madrid as Arsenal’s salary offer is higher as Alonso’s side launch their ‘final offensive because they believe Zubimendi is the best option currently on the market’.

