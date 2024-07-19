Emile Smith Rowe wants to join Crystal Palace and Arsenal could miss out on Jorrel Hato

Arsenal have had a slow start to the transfer window with the signing of David Raya on a permanent deal being their only completed transfer so far.

The Gunners are keen to seal the signing of highly-rated Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, but the move is taking longer than expected to finalise.

There is reportedly a £8.5m gap in Arsenal’s and Bologna’s valuation of Calafiori which isn’t making things easy. The Italian side are also negotiating a 50% sell-on clause that his former club, Basel, have in his contract.

A new defender who can play left-back and centre-back, like Calafiori, is a priority for Mikel Arteta in this summer’s transfer window.

One alternative Arsenal could turn to if they miss out on Calafiori is Ajax star Jorrel Hato, who they’ve had on their shortlist for several months.

However, reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid could swoop in for the talented 18-year-old after missing out on Leny Yoro, who has now signed for Manchester United.

It’s claimed that Hato, along with former Manchester City man Aymeric Laporte and Union Berlin’s Diogo Leite are on a three-man centre-back shortlist for the LaLiga giants.

Hato has just penned a new deal with Ajax, however, which is valid until 2028, so he wouldn’t be a cheap addition for Real Madrid or Arsenal.

Arsenal star wants Crystal Palace move

While Arsenal’s hunt for a new left-sided defender drags on, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan) that Emile Smith Rowe is keen to join Crystal Palace this summer.

Arteta is a big admirer of the attacking midfielder but he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates over the past couple of seasons.

Smith Rowe made just three starts in the Premier League last term and we understand that he is ready to go elsewhere to get more playing time.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Palace are ‘set to bid’ for Smith Rowe imminently, after Fulham had a proposal rejected by Arsenal earlier this week.

Oliver Glasner views the 23-year-old as a key target and he could potentially replace Eberechi Eze, who has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Smith Rowe has “major interest’ in joining the Eagles after having “positive conversations” with their representatives.

He is keen to work under Glasner at Selhurst Park after the manager had a fantastic start to life in the Premier League last season.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are holding out for £25m for Smith Rowe and it remains to be seen whether Palace are willing to match that.

