Arsenal fans could be facing an anxious summer transfer window after a report revealed Real Madrid are plotting a raid for left-back Kieran Tierney.

Recent reports have revealed a huge summer spree could be on the horizon at the Emirates. Football London stated owner Stan Kroenke is preparing a ‘significant summer outlay’ to help Arsenal get back among the upper echelons in European football.

That was backed up by the Evening Standard who reported six transfers are being targeted in five different positions.

The scale of their summer spending will likely depend on securing Champions League football. But one look at the table shows the Gunners are on pole position at present.

However, the summer months might yet produce a mixed bag when it comes to transfer news.

90min report Real Madrid are eyeing up a swoop for left-back Tierney.

Chief Real scout impressed by Tierney

The 24-year-old continues to be a high level operator when fully fit. Tierney faced competition from summer signing Nuno Tavares during the autumn months. But showing his class, Tierney bounced back and his since re-established himself as an undroppable component in Mikel Arteta’s side.

With Tavares still some way off being the finished article, losing Tierney would be a bitter blow.

The report states chief Real scout Juni Calafat has ‘watched Tierney himself’ and has liked what he’s seen. However, it’s noted the initial target of Real’s multi-month scouting mission was Bukayo Saka.

While Saka did impress Real’s recruitment team, it’s stated Tierney was the one who caught the eye.

The full-back was reportedly watched closely throughout January and February and impressed enough to leave Real ‘considering a move’.

There is no indication that Arsenal would be anything other than reluctant to sell. However, if Real bid high and Arsenal fail to snatch fourth spot, a decision will have to be made.

The report adds Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester would get involved if there was any inkling Tierney could be on the move.

Rodgers is a huge fan of Tierney from their time at Celtic, though that particular move seems fanciful at best.

Arsenal, Liverpool chasing Villarreal sensation

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly contacted Villarreal over a move for winger Yeremy Pino, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque reports that the Premier League duo have established contact with the LaLiga outfit for a player who has a release clause of €80million.

The 19-year-old attacker has made huge strides since joining Villarreal from CD Roda in July 2019. Pino has notched seven goals and added four assists in 34 appearances this season. But the player’s rapid progress has not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Liverpool all monitoring his progress.

Arsenal’s interest is no great surprise, given Mikel Arteta’s focus on using young, hungry players at The Emirates.

As for Liverpool, they already have an abundance of attacking talent. However, the contracts of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all winding down and the Anfield outfit are already looking to the future.

The Reds could yet reignite their botched January move for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho. But if the chance to secure that move has now passed, Yeremy Pino would represent a suitable alternative.

