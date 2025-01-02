Real Madrid plotting world-record Arsenal raid after superstar responds ‘positively’ to approach

Real Madrid have hatched a plan to prise William Saliba out of Arsenal after the Frenchman’s camp responded positively to an approach, though the LaLiga giant are well aware they’ll still need to pay a world record fee for a defender, according to a report.

Harry Maguire at £80m remains the most expensive defender transfer of all time. But according to Spanish outlet AS, William Saliba could set the new benchmark by joining Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are determined to overhaul their ageing defence in 2025, with Trent Alexander-Arnold their main priority irrespective of position.

The Liverpool ace is wanted for the right-back role, while Real Madrid retain hope of signing Alphonso Davies to slot in at left-back – even if it’s now looking like the Canadian will sign a new deal in Germany.

Regardless of whether it’s Davies or not, Real Madrid will sign a new left-back in 2025. To complete the rearguard rebuild, a world class centre-back is wanted too and that’s where Saliba comes in.

AS state Real Madrid have identified Saliba as the ‘priority’ target at centre-back. The 23-year-old has ‘passed’ all of the club’s checks and scouting assessments and a plan to spring his signing is now in place.

It’s claimed Real Madrid have made first contact with Saliba’s entourage and received a ‘positive response.’

Emboldened by what they’ve heard back, Real Madrid’s plan is to ‘try and get the player to request a transfer’ to the Bernabeu.

Explaining how they’ll go about convincing Saliba to hand in a transfer request, it’s noted Real Madrid will put a nine-figure bid on the table.

The club hope a €100m (£83m / $103m) bid will prove ‘irresistible’ to both Saliba and Arsenal. An offer of that size would represent a world record for a defender and in Real’s mind, would display to Saliba just how much he’s wanted in the Spanish capital.

Another factor Real Madrid hope could play a part in convincing Saliba to change clubs is the French contingent at the Bernabeu.

Saliba’s international teammates for France, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and now Kylian Mbappe, all play for Real Madrid.

Arsenal stance on selling William Saliba

As you might expect, AS acknowledged Arsenal have zero intention of selling Saliba who at age 23, is already one of the premier centre-backs in world football.

Many still believe Virgil van Dijk holds top spot in the position, though once the Dutchman begins to decline, Saliba may well take that mantle.

He’s formed an outstanding centre-back pairing with Gabriel Magalhaes in recent years that helped Arsenal concede the fewest goals in the Premier League last season (29).

Arsenal are once again a force to be reckoned with from a defensive standpoint this time around. Their mark of 17 goals conceded ties them with Liverpool for the fewest in the Premier League. Arsenal’s record is slightly more impressive given they’ve played a game more.

Saliba is contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2027, meaning the Gunners are under no pressure to cash in even if Saliba did angle for a move – which to be clear, he hasn’t.

And in quotes carried by The Sun in December, Saliba said nothing to suggest he’s thinking of leaving Arsenal any time soon.

“I feel at home here [at Arsenal],” replied Saliba. “I signed for the club five years ago but it’s only my third season and I’m enjoying everything — the players, staff and fans.”

Latest Arsenal news – Marcus Rashford…

In other news, a sensational report from FootballTransfers claims Arsenal are willing to sign Marcus Rashford in a permanent deal.

However, before any transfer in January can take shape, Man Utd and Rashford must both make a sacrifice.

The report claimed Arsenal are only willing to bid £25m – which is half of the minimum amount United hope to generate (£50m-£60m).

Furthermore, Rashford must accept a squad role at the Emirates, with Arsenal believing he’d be a useful but not altogether necessary addition to their attacking ranks.

The full details in that report – including who Rashford’s arrival would force out – can be found here.

POLL: Was William Saliba Edu’s best signing?