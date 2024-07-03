Two Euro giants battle for elite Arsenal star as Edu ‘agrees’ fantastic signing in same position

Arsenal star William Saliba is the subject of interest from two massive European clubs, while the Gunners have ‘reached an agreement’ to bring in a quality new central defender.

Saliba is currently on international duty with France at the European Championships in Germany. It had been claimed that the centre-back would be left on the bench for France, despite his brilliant season with Arsenal, but that prediction has proven to be wrong.

Saliba has played a full 90 minutes in each of France’s four Euro 2024 games so far, helping them qualify from Group D in second place before overcoming Belgium to reach the quarter-finals.

Saliba is expected to start when Didier Deschamps’ side face Portugal on Friday, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

While the 23-year-old is shining at Euro 2024, there is speculation about his future at club level. As per CaughtOffside, Saliba has emerged as a target for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Both European powerhouses believe Saliba would take their sides to the next level, as he has the potential to be a world-class defender for the next 10 years.

Given the huge finances available to Madrid and PSG, the two clubs might test Arsenal’s resolve by launching major offers for Saliba.

Luckily for Arsenal fans, the report states that Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has no intention of letting the former Saint-Etienne star leave, as the club chief knows he is a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal transfers: Updates on Saliba, Calafiori

Regardless of whether Saliba stays or departs, Arsenal look set to bring in a top-class defender to improve their centre-half ranks further.

Links between Arsenal and Italy ace Riccardo Calafiori have been heating up over the last few days, and TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that both Arsenal and Chelsea were ready to bid for him.

According to an update from journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal have taken a big step towards capturing the breakout Euro 2024 star by reaching an ‘agreement’ on personal terms with him.

The two parties have finalised a five-year contract which is designed to keep Calafiori at the Emirates until June 2029. Edu must now focus on striking an agreement with Bologna, so that Arsenal are not beaten to Calafiori by one of his other suitors, such as Chelsea, Liverpool or Juventus.

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that Edu and Arsenal have begun the bidding at €47million (£40m), a proposal which has been rejected by Bologna.

The Serie A club want their €50m (£42m) valuation to be met before letting the 22-year-old leave. But given how close Arsenal are to that sum, it seems it will not be long before Arsenal reach a second crucial agreement to bring Calafiori to the Premier League.

