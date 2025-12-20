Arsenal ‘working hard’ on Real Madrid raid as Arteta warms to controversial sale

Arsenal are trying to beat Borussia Dortmund to a deal for Real Madrid starlet Victor Valdepenas, according to a report, while the Gunners have also been tipped to agree a surprise sale.

Arsenal took giant strides to improve their first-team squad in the summer, signing top players such as Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke. They already have several exceptional young players, including Ethan Nwaneri, Max Dowman and Myles Lewis-Skelly, and they could add to those ranks in 2026…

Arsenal actively pursuing Valdepenas

Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘working hard’ to sign Real Madrid defender Valdepenas before Dortmund, German outlet Bild report.

The centre-half, who can also play as a left-back, recently made his senior debut for Madrid against Alaves.

Valdepenas is emerging as one of the most coveted U21 players in Europe, and interested clubs have been given hope they could prise him away from the Spanish capital.

Arsenal chief Andrea Berta is working in the background to convince Valdepenas’ camp on a switch to the Premier League.

Dortmund hold concrete interest in the 19-year-old, while further competition will arise from Bayer Leverkusen.

Valdepenas was born in Madrid and would love to make a name for himself at the Bernabeu, though his potential suitors believe he could be tempted into a transfer with the promise of regular game time.

Arsenal were first linked with Valdepenas in October, when Fabrizio Romano revealed they have been ‘monitoring him for a few months’.

The teenager is not the only Madrid player Arsenal are keen on, as they could also swoop for Rodrygo if it emerges he wants to leave Spain in the near future.

Gabriel Martinelli on the move?

Arsenal may accelerate plans to sign Rodrygo if fellow left winger Gabriel Martinelli departs.

Turkish reporter Sercan Hamzaoglu claims Arsenal have ‘decided to sell’ Martinelli, and he ‘will be offered to Fenerbahce’.

The journalist adds that Fenerbahce are weighing up whether to initiate a move for the Brazilian forward, knowing he will be a ‘costly’ signing.

There is no mention of how much Fenerbahce would have to pay for Martinelli, though Arsenal have previously set his price tag at £60million.

Martinelli has long been a frustrating player for Arsenal fans to watch, due to his sub-par finishing, but he has shown signs of improvement this term.

Indeed, he recently became the first player in Arsenal’s history to score in five successive Champions League appearances – so a January sale would be a shock.

Plus, if Martinelli were to be convinced to leave Arsenal, then it would likely be for a club such as Barcelona or Bayern Munich, rather than Fenerbahce.

‘New Arda Guler’ eyed

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Greek sensation Christos Mouzakitis, as per Italian source Area Napoli.

Mouzakitis’ superb creativity has seen him labelled the ‘new Arda Guler’ in Greece, and he could soon take the next step away from Olympiacos.

Napoli want to take the midfielder to Italy, but they will have to overcome numerous Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been deeply impressed by Mouzakitis’ rise.

Olympiacos want to keep the 18-year-old until the end of the season at least, though they will ‘reluctantly sell for around €25m’ (£22m). Such a fee could be used to transform their squad.