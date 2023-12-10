Real Madrid ready for scrap with Arsenal over move for EFL forward available for just £850,000

Real Madrid have reportedly turned to England in the search for more young talent but are set for a battle with Arsenal to try and land their latest target.

The Spanish giants are scouring the globe for young talent as they look for cheaper options that can eventually break into the first-team set-up at the Bernabeu.

South America has often been a happy hunting ground for Real in the past, having signed the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick in the past.

However, Real chiefs have now switched their focus to the English Football League, having seen how record-breaker Jude Bellingham excelled at Birmingham before joining Dortmund and then eventually moving to Madrid.

And, according to Diario AS, 18-year-old Reading forward Caylan Vickers is now firmly on their radar.

The reports states that financial difficulties at Reading mean they are willing to cash in on the teenager, who has scored three times for the League One outfit this season.

However, Diario AS adds that Real will have to battle Arsenal for Vickers, with Gunners scouts having already watched the youngster.

Vickers came on a substitute on the hour mark in Reading’s 3-1 home loss to Barnsley on Saturday, with the Royals currently sitting in the League One relegation zone.

A price tag of around €1million (£850,000) is being mooted for Vickers, which would be a significant fee for Reading to recoup.

Finally, the reports states that if Vickers does decide to move to Spain then he would go straight into Reaal’s Castilla second team with a view to breaking into the first team further down the line.

