Arsenal in dreamland as Real Madrid ‘do not want to sign’ midfielder Andrea Berta is preparing ‘formal offer’ for

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will be delighted to learn Real Madrid’s stance on signing Julian Brandt in the summer transfer window.

Brandt is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season and has decided to leave the German club as a free agent, which has piqued the interest of Arsenal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal are keen on bringing Brandt to the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal sporting director Berta is personally involved in a potential deal for the 29-year-old Germany international attacking midfielder, who is also able to play as a right-winger and as a left-winger.

Sources have told us that Arsenal are ‘ready’ to make a ‘formal offer’ to Brandt, with the Gunners also keen on securing the services of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer this summer.

We understand that there is interest in Brandt from Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, too.

However, with Arsenal likely to win the Premier League title this season and potentially the Champions League, they will be confident of convincing Brandt to sign for them ahead of Spurs, Newcastle or Villa.

Arsenal will also be encouraged to learn that Real Madrid have rejected the chance to sign Brandt on a free transfer.

According to Defensa Central, Brandt’s agents ‘have approached Real Madrid’ over a possible move.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt, has claimed that the midfielder’s ‘agent has offered him to Real Madrid’.

The report has added that Los Blancos have rejected the chance to bring Brandt to Estadio Bernabeu even as a free agent.

Defensa Central has claimed: ‘Real Madrid do not want to sign Brandt as a free agent in the summer transfer window’.

The report has noted: ‘There are already many players at Real Madrid who can fill the role of attacking midfielder.

‘What the club is looking for is a player who plays a slightly deeper position, who drops back to help build attacks and provide structure to the team’s play.

‘For this reason, they don’t see the need to bring in another attacking midfielder, because they already have very good ones on the team.

‘And while Franco Mastantuono hasn’t yet been tried in that position, it’s his natural role.’

Madrid are (arguably?) the biggest club in the world, and it is a dream for most, if not all, footballers to play for the Spanish and European giants.

Los Blancos’ stance on Brandt will be welcomed by Berta, as the Arsenal sporting director hatches yet another masterclass deal.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Arsenal and Real Madrid news

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a West Ham United midfielder, but there is interest in him from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, too.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Arsenal will sell Ethan Nwaneri in the summer transfer window, as the youngster fails to impress on his loan spell at Marseille.

Real Madrid are keen on signing a Bundesliga defender, but it has now emerged that Liverpool manager Arne Slot is trying to ‘convince’ him to move to Anfield instead.

And finally, a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder does not want to join Real Madrid and will stay at the north London club even if they get relegated to the Championship.