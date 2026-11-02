Real Madrid identify Arsenal star as ‘dream’ transfer target for Jose Mourinho – Exclusive

TEAMtalk can reveal that Real Madrid are keeping a close watch on Arsenal defender Ricardo Calafiori, with Jose Mourinho viewing the Italian as the outstanding left-back option for them in world football and with the Gunners’ stance on the Italian’s future coming to light.

Calafiori has established himself as a key figure at Arsenal since arriving from Bologna in 2024, when the Gunners saw off competition from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to secure his signature.

Now 24, the Italy international has spent the vast majority of his time in north London operating at left-back, although his versatility is another major attraction. Calafiori played predominantly as a central defender during his time at Bologna and has demonstrated that he can also perform that role at the highest level.

Real Madrid have already strengthened their defensive options with the signings of Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella this summer, but Calafiori is viewed as a different type of option who could offer Mourinho greater flexibility to his squad.

Cucurella is considered capable of playing further forward, while Calafiori’s ability to operate both at left-back and centrally is another major attraction. Mourinho is a huge admirer of that versatility and believes the Italian could give him valuable options in several areas of the defence.

We are told the Real Madrid manager considers the Arsenal star a ‘dream’ signing, with the club’s recruitment staff sharing his admiration. Other defenders, including Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol, are also appreciated in Madrid, but Calafiori is understood to be their first-choice option for the position.

Real have already made enquiries about the Italian’s situation, and TEAMtalk understands that people close to the player are aware of the interest coming from the Spanish capital.

With next summer in mind, Madrid continue to assess their options at left-back, but they are understood to be preparing for the possibility of making a move for Calafiori.

However, that’s not to say Arsenal will bow down easily and, with three other deals at the club also up for renewal, sources can reveal the club’s stance on that growing Real Madrid interest…

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Arsenal will not allow Calafiori to leave easily

Arsenal, however, are in a strong contractual position and would make it categorically clear that the Italian is strictly not for sale.

The defender is tied to the Emirates until 2029, ensuring the Gunners are under no immediate pressure to even consider an offer.

That does not mean his long-term future has been overlooked, however. TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are planning to address Calafiori’s contract in 2027, when a new deal for the Italian is on their agenda.

The club’s immediate priority is to finalise extensions for Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, with those negotiations understood to be advancing.

Once those matters have been resolved, Arsenal are expected to turn their attention to Calafiori, whose performances have attracted the attention of one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Real Madrid’s interest is therefore unlikely to disappear, with Mourinho viewing the Italian as the ideal addition to his defensive options.

Arsenal have time and contractual security on their side, but the prospect of Madrid pursuing their defender next summer is one they will be keen to manage and put a lid on as quickly as possible.

As far as January is concerned, we understand the Gunners are open to potential attacking additions, with Bournemouth now reaching a decision on the potential sale of Eli Junior Kroupi in the winter window.

One player who has seen his Real Madrid future thrown into doubt is Alexander-Arnold, though a new update from Fabrizio Romano has explained how the defender views a potential return to Liverpool.