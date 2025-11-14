Arsenal plan to sign Real Madrid star in €85m deal dissected by TWO sources – they are contradictory

Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who has been linked with Arsenal

Two sources in the English media are at odds on whether Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to sign Rodrygo, as TEAMtalk reveals what is truly happening with the Real Madrid winger.

Rodrygo was the subject of intense speculation in the summer of 2025, with Arsenal among the clubs taken an interest in the Brazil international winger. Rodrygo eventually decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and has publicly said that he will not leave Madrid until and unless the club push him out.

However, the lack of regular playing time under Real Madrid manager Alonso has brought the focus back on Rodrygo’s future.

The 24-year-old has made just two starts in LaLiga and has started just once in the Champions League so far this season, with Xabi Alonso using him to push his Brazil international team-mate Vinicius Junior.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Liverpool are looking at Rodrygo, with Madrid said to be willing to cash in on the winger for €85million (£74m, $99m).

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Rodrygo is back on Arsenal’s radar, claiming that the Brazilian star could replace his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates Stadium in 2026.

Bailey told Arsenal Insider: “Rodrygo is very much back on the radar now.

“He’s wanting out again as he’s not playing anywhere near enough football for Real Madrid at the moment. Arsenal are fully aware of what’s going on with him, his situation, etc.

“And if he’s available on loan, I just have a gut feeling that Tottenham are going to go for him and Arsenal are going to beat him to the punch again.

“I think with Martinelli or Trossard potentially leaving next summer, he could be the icing on the cake signing for [Andrea] Berta.”

However, Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has noted that Arsenal do not need to sign a player like Rodrygo now and has tempered expectations that the north London club will make a move for him in the January transfer window.

O’Rourke said: “If he’s unsettled and unhappy come next summer and looking to leave Real Madrid, there won’t be any shortage of takers for Rodrygo because he’s such a quality performer.

“He’s proved that at Real Madrid over the years as well. For Arsenal, probably right now, he’s maybe not a priority for them because they’re so well stocked.

“Especially if they get all their injured players back in attacking places as well. They’ve got Madueke to come back, Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Odegaard.

“So yeah, I think it won’t be a top priority for them, but if a player like Rodrygo becomes available, you can have all the top clubs across the Premier League in Europe who would be interested in the Brazilian.”

What does Rodrygo want to do?

TEAMtalk understands that Rodrygo is open to leaving Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

With his chances at Madrid under Alonso limited, the winger has ‘signalled openness to a mid-season move – despite Madrid’s preference to wait until summer’, according to our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher.

We understand Manchester City are leading the race for the Brazil international forward.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola ‘views Rodrygo as the ideal versatile winger’.

While Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Rodrygo, the transfer fee and the salary demands would make it a very tough deal for last season’s Europa League winners to pull off.

Chelsea, though, are not in the race for Rodrygo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru said on his YouTube channel this week: “Then on Rodrygo, it’s important to say that in the last 24 hours, we had links with Chelsea.

“From Brazil, they mentioned Chelsea as a possible solution to Rodrygo between the January transfer window or the summer.

“At the moment, what I am getting as an answer from Chelsea sources is very clear.

“With maximum respect for Rodrygo, Chelsea are not in negotiations for Rodrygo.

“Chelsea are not in talks with Rodrygo’s camp or with Real Madrid, and there is zero ongoing between Chelsea and Rodrygo.

“So, despite some stories from Brazil, Chelsea are not focused on Rodrygo deal, again, with maximum respect for a beautiful player, top player like Rodrygo, Chelsea are not working on this one.”

