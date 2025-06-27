Real Madrid star Rodrygo, who will be the subject of a bid from Arsenal

Arsenal have decided how much they are going to pay for Rodrygo, according to a report, as Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso makes his opinion on the forward abundantly clear.

Rodrygo is one of the best players in the world, but there is a distinct possibility that he could leave Madrid in the summer transfer window. The Brazil international forward was not happy with just 22 LaLiga starts under Carlo Ancelotti last season and not playing in his preferred left-hand side of the attack following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

A number of clubs have been linked with Rodrygo, including Chelsea and Manchester United, who are waiting to see what the forward eventually decides to do.

Under new Madrid manager Alonso, Rodrygo could play a prominent role in the first team, and that could convince the 24-year-old to stick around at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal, though, are planning to make a bid for Rodrygo, according to a report in Defensa Central.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Arsenal are ‘willing’ to pay €80million (£68m, $94m) for Rodrygo.

However, the north London club, who finished second in the Premier League table last season, are not going to pay the sum all at once.

Arsenal are ‘going to offer Madrid a formula’ under which they would pay €50million (£43m, $58.6m) now, then a first payment of €15million (£13m, $17.6m) and a second payment of another €15million (£13m, $17.6m) according to the report.

Defensa Central has added that Madrid would have ‘no problem’ in negotiating such a deal, if they eventually decide to offload Rodrygo and the player himself makes up his mind to leave.

For now, according to the report, ‘Rodrygo is focused on Real Madrid, or at least that’s what those around him say’.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The 10 most expensive Real Madrid sales of all time

Xabi Alonso stance on Rodrygo revealed

While speculation remains on the future of Rodrygo, Madrid manager Alonso himself has spoken highly of the forward.

While explaining the reason why the forward did not play against Pachuca at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the former Madrid and Liverpool midfielder praised him highly.

Metro quoted Alonso as saying about Rodrygo: “He looks good, enthusiastic.

“The other day [against Pachuca] was a technical decision but he’s still important, he’s a special player. I think he’ll play an important part at the Club World Cup.”

Rodrygo did not start against Red Bull Salzburg in the following match, but the 24-year-old came on as a substitute for his Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Junior midway through the second half.

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool snub, Ibrahima Konate decision

A towering striker wants to join Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window despite interest from Real Madrid.

A Bundesliga midfielder has told Liverpool that he wants to move to Madrid this summer.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has made a final decision on his future amid interest from Real Madrid.

IN FOCUS: Rodrygo’s career at Real Madrid in stats