Arsenal could regret not paying Real Madrid’s asking price for Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, as a report in Spain reveals Los Blancos’ plan regarding the Brazil international winger after he decided to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu despite having the chance to move to the Gunners and play for manager Mikel Arteta.

Rodrygo was the subject of intense speculation in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal one of the clubs keen on the Real Madrid forward. Tottenham Hotspur also wanted to sign the Brazilian star, while Manchester City looked at a deal for Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Savinho.

Although Los Blancos were not actively looking to sell the 24-year-old, Sources told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid were willing to sell Rodrygo for €100million (£86.2m, $116m).

Arsenal and Man City remain keen on Rodrygo, with TBR journalist Graeme Bailey reporting on September 4 that the Madrid star will wait until January before making a decision on his future.

With a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals at stake, Rodrygo will look to leave if he cannot get regular playing time for Real Madrid in the coming months.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly willing to sell Gabriel Martinelli and fund a move for Rodrygo in January.

There has been speculation this week that Madrid would open talks with any interested club for €80million (£69m / $94m) in January, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola keen on the 24-year-old.

However, Defensa Central has now claimed that Madrid could hand Rodrygo a new contract and keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for the long term.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez is not ruling out a new deal for Rodrygo if he does well in the coming months and stars for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup finals.

‘Rodrygo is very happy at Real Madrid’, adds the report, with Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso keen on getting the best out of him by making him work hard for a place in the starting line-up.

Alonso plans to alternate between Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the left wing for Real Madrid to get the best out of the two players.

Could Real Madrid offer Rodrygo a new deal?

Rodrygo is under contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2028, so there is no immediate need for the Spanish powerhouse to hand him a new deal.

Madrid are well aware of how good Rodrygo is, with the star having won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos already.

The Spanish and European giants will want Rodrygo to get back to the level he was and step up his game in the coming months.

However, it is also evident that Alonso does not think that Rodrygo is good enough to start week in and week out in his starting line-up.

Against Real Sociedad in LaLiga on Saturday afternoon, Rodrygo was an unused substitute, with Vinicius Junior starting on the left flank and Los Blancos winning the game 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute following the dismissal of Dean Huijsen.

It would make sense for Real Madrid to award Rodrygo should he bounce back from the disappointment and re-establish himself in the team.

However, if Rodrygo continues to struggle, then he would be a depreciating asset for Madrid, and a big bid from Arsenal in January could lead to Los Blancos selling him.

