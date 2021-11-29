Real Madrid are open to selling Isco in January with Arsenal once again named as a potential suitor, though a recent flashpoint may make the Gunners pause for thought.

Isco, 29, has endured a stark fall down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard has featured just seven times in the league this term totalling a paltry 177 minutes of action. In the Champions League, he is yet to register a single outing.

Isco’s contract expires next summer, and given the lack of faith shown in him by Ancelotti, a new contract would appear unlikely at this stage.

That would make January the final chance for Real to recoup a fee for the four-time Champions League winner.

According to Football Espana (citing Mundo Deportivo), that is precisely what Real plan to do.

Acknowledging the lack of action under Ancelotti, they state Real are now ‘open to allowing him to leave in January.’

Interest from fellow La Liga sides Sevilla and Real Betis is touted. But it is Arsenal being namechecked that will be of greater interest to the masses.

The Gunners are described as ‘attentive’ to Isco’s developing situation. However, a recent flashpoint may give Mikel Arteta and co second thoughts.

Isco attitude concerns emerge

It’s reported that in a recent match with Granada, Isco was named on his customary spot on the bench. The veteran began warming up on the sidelines, but was overlooked by Ancelotti in favour of other players that were introduced first.

That led Isco to reportedly refuse to continue warming up until Ancelotti defused the situation by bringing him on anyway.

Adding another layer of concern is a claim his ‘application in training’ has dipped below the standards expected. It’s suggested his belief he will not be given the chances he feels he deserves under Ancelotti is behind his apparent lack of effort behind the scenes.

Nonetheless, if the report is accurate, Arsenal may be wise to take a pass if a January deal moves into focus.

Lacazette strikes ‘verbal agreement’ with powerhouse club

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette has edged nearer to his Arsenal exit after reaching a verbal agreement with a European giant upon talks recently ramping up, per a report.

The French striker, 30, is in the final year of his contract in north London. Indeed, Lacazette recently revealed he had turned his attention to what the future holds with his Gunners career coming to an end.

Lacazette will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1. And according to Caught Offside, it is Barcelona who are on course to win the race.

Citing the Spanish press, they claim talks between Xavi’s side and Lacazette’s camp recently ‘accelerated’.

The end result is a claim that a ‘verbal agreement’ has been struck. If accurate, Lacazette will move to Spain when his contract expires next summer.

