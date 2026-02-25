Real Madrid have made an enquiry about Gabriel Magalhaes, the Arsenal star defender, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Spanish giants were quickly informed there is no chance of prising him out of the Emirates.

Gabriel, who signed a new long-term contract last summer, was one of the first pieces of business conducted by sporting director Andrea Berta – a figure who has been proactive in tying down the club’s core talent.

This strategy has seen Arsenal secure long-term deals for the likes of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, ensuring the club’s brightest stars remain in North London for several years to come.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Arsenal are delighted with their progress off the pitch as much as on it.

The club’s hierarchy believes they are positioning themselves as one of Europe’s most dominant forces, both in terms of footballing prowess and organisational stability.

With that, Arsenal are determined not to become a club where the likes of Real Madrid can’t simply pick off their star names.

This resolve was evidenced by the club’s response to Real Madrid’s approach. Sources tell TEAMtalk that intermediaries made discreet enquiries about Gabriel’s situation as the Spanish club looks to bolster its central defensive ranks and assess the best options available.

However, Arsenal’s stance was unequivocal: Gabriel is not available at any price.

Gabriel is widely regarded as one of the very best central defensive options in world football. Arsenal’s belief in his partnership with William Saliba is unwavering – they see the duo as the best centre-back pairing in the game today, with both players considered world-class.

Arsenal’s swift and firm response to Real Madrid’s enquiry underlines their ambition and confidence.

The club made it clear that Gabriel – who the London Standard branded an ‘aggressive leader’ and ‘undroppable’ in April 2024 – is not for sale, and sources close to the player indicate he is very happy in North London, showing no indication of wanting to move.

His commitment was further demonstrated by the major new deal he signed last summer.

In summary, Arsenal’s message to Europe’s elite is clear: their stars are staying put, and the club’s ambitions are only growing stronger.

First summer signing agreed, as Arsenal also eye pacy right-back

Indeed, that will be further evidenced by their commitment to tying down record signing Declan Rice to a new long-term deal before next season, as we revealed earlier this week.

Rice currently earns £240,000 a week but looks set to earn a pay rise that will place him alongside Bukayo Saka as the club’s top earner.

Elsewhere, we exclusively revealed in an update over the weekend that Arsenal are plotting a summer move for one of the fastest right-backs in Europe, though they face competition from Manchester City and Newcastle.

The Gunners are considering the 21-year-old amid uncertainty surrounding Ben White, whose future at the Emirates is ‘far from certain.’

We also broke the news on Tuesday that Mikel Arteta is ready to greenlight their first summer signing with the Gunners boss to push through a £45m deal for a star that the Gunners boss is seriously impressed with.

