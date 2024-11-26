Real Madrid shoot down Arsenal hopes of stunning transfer capture of frustrated star

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have “no interest” in offloading a top Arsenal midfield target in the January transfer window.

Talented Turkey international Arda Guler is the player in question, with the Gunners reported to have been in contact with the player’s camp over the possibility of a move to The Emirates.

The 19-year-old completed a €20million (£17m/$21m) switch from Fenerbahce to Madrid in July 2023, with the highly rated Guler putting pen to paper on a six-year contract at The Bernabeu.

However, just a year on from Guler’s arrival in Madrid, the teenager is said to have grown frustrated with his lack of minutes under Carlo Ancelotti and rumours have been circulating that another move could potentially be on the cards.

Indeed, Spanish reports claimed last week that Arsenal were keeping close tabs on developments and put feelers out over the possibility of a New Year transfer.

Guler’s situation in Madrid has been compared to that of current Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard’s time in the Spanish capital, with the Norwegian quitting Real for north London in search of regular first-team football three years ago.

However, Romano insists that Arsenal or any other club chasing Guler will hit a brick wall should they attempt to open official talks with Madrid for the playmaker.

“In the last three or four weeks when the player was basically not playing, two clubs – not from Spain, from other countries, but in Europe – reached out to Real Madrid for Arda Guler once again,” Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“Let me tell you that in the last year, from January to the summer transfer window, and now in recent months, I think more than 15 or 16 clubs approached Real Madrid in this general case, also from Spain, for Arda Guler on loan. Real Madrid always said, ‘No’, and now, once again, two weeks ago, three weeks ago, Real Madrid keep rejecting any approach for Arda Guler.

“No interest in loaning him out, no interest in selling him, believing that they signed a fantastic talent with Arda Guler. So no interest in moving forward with discussions or talks for Arda Guler. He is staying at Real Madrid.”

Ancelotti values Guler’s contribution

Romano’s take on the situation certainly ties in with Ancelotti’s recent comments on Guler, which came after the midfielder caught the eye in the weekend win over Leganes.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham saw Real cruise to victory on the road, with Guler providing an assist for Valverde’s strike having started the game wide on the right.

“When the team plays well it’s because everyone contributes,” Ancelotti told reporters following Madrid’s 3-0 win.

“Arda has contributed a lot when it comes to creativity in the final third, he has been close to scoring goals, he has played a complete game.

“These are players that we can count on at this moment because the demands of the games are very high. We need everyone going forward.”

Guler, whose current contract runs through to the summer of 2029, will be hoping he has done enough to keep his place in Ancelotti’s starting XI when Madrid face off against Liverpool in a massive Champions League clash on Wednesday evening.

