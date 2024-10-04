Real Madrid swoop for superb Arsenal target ‘advancing’ as Perez chooses between two classy stars

Real Madrid are reportedly finding it tough to decide between Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, though the Spanish giants look set to beat Arsenal to the latter.

Despite already having elite players such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in their squad, Real Madrid are already looking at how they can make Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup even better next season.

Madrid have been linked with both Bayer Leverkusen ace Wirtz and his Germany team-mate Musiala, who is currently starring for Bayern Munich.

According to the latest from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Madrid president Florentino Perez is currently weighing up a big-money move for either Wirtz or Musiala.

At this stage, Perez seems to be leaning towards 21-year-old playmaker Wirtz. The report claims that Madrid’s talks for the attacking midfielder are ‘advancing’.

While sections of the Madrid fanbase supposedly want Musiala to join, it is suggested that Los Blancos chiefs are prioritising Wirtz’s arrival currently.

Wirtz’s camp have made it clear they want their client to continue his development with Leverkusen during the 2024-25 season before securing him a huge transfer next summer, with Madrid ready to pounce.

Arsenal braced for transfer miss

Wirtz heading to the Spanish capital would represent a significant blow to Arsenal’s ambitious transfer plans.

On September 25, the German media stated that Arsenal have joined the hunt for Wirtz, even claiming that the Gunners are willing to pay big money to sign him.

The German’s potential suitors have previously been warned he might cost as much as €150million (£125.4m / US$164.6m), but it emerged recently that he will actually be available for a slightly more accessible price of €150m (£83.6m / US$109.7m).

Liverpool have also been tipped to bid for Wirtz, though their interest was played down last month.

Should Madrid win the race for Wirtz, then it would make them even more formidable in competitions such as the Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Not only are the UCL holders keen on Wirtz, they are hoping to make Bayern’s Alphonso Davies their new left-back, too.

Plus, there has been plenty of speculation about Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming Madrid’s new right-back.

Luckily for Liverpool fans, Fabrizio Romano states that Madrid have only cast admiring glances towards Alexander-Arnold so far, rather than entering official talks for him.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool aim to hand the England star a bumper new contract to ward off both Madrid and Manchester City.

Gunners news: Double Barcelona transfer, goalkeeper update

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Barcelona could be involved in two separate deals next year. Mikel Arteta’s side have been credited with interest in ‘exceptional’ young Barca winger Arnau Pradas.

The 18-year-old is viewed as a ‘gem’ at Barca but he could soon be on the move as his contract with the La Liga titans expires next summer.

Pradas might follow in the footsteps of previous Arsenal stars Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin by making such a move.

Thomas Partey may head in the opposite direction, however. Barca are reportedly ready to challenge Atletico Madrid and the Saudis for the midfielder, who is also in the final year of his deal.

Elsewhere, Arsenal chiefs have been told that they will have to significantly up their offer if they are to finally bring goalkeeper Joan Garcia to England.

Arsenal bid £17m (€20.2m, $US22.3m) for the Espanyol star over the summer but fell short of meeting his £25.2m (€30m, $US33m) release clause.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Garcia’s exit clause will rise to £29.5m (€35m, $US38.7m) if he gets a Spain call-up, which looks increasingly likely after Unai Simon’s injury.