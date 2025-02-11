Real Madrid in talks to sign Arsenal superstar in record-breaking deal

Real Madrid have held talks with the representatives of an Arsenal ace who cannot wait to play alongside Kylian Mbappe, though the Gunners will ensure they receive a record-breaking fee, according to a report.

The bulk of Arsenal’s strongest starting XI are either in the prime of their careers or have their best years still to come.

One player who has already reached superstar status despite being just 23 years of age is centre-back William Saliba.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, the duo have combined to form one of the strongest centre-back pairings in recent Premier League history.

However, Real Madrid – known to be on the hunt for a top tier centre-half who can make an instant impact next season – could torpedo Arsenal’s project.

According to the latest from Sky Sports Switzerland, Real Madrid have installed Saliba as a ‘priority option.’

And worryingly for Arsenal, the report claimed talks with Saliba’s camp have already taken place regarding a summer switch.

Furthermore, it’s then stated Saliba ‘considers the Madrid club as the ultimate dream of his career, and the prospect of playing with his friend Kylian Mbappe, also from Bondy (an area of Paris), is a strong argument in his thinking.’

IN-DEPTH: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Saliba transfer to smash transfer record

The only saving grace for Arsenal if Saliba were to depart is they’ll be handsomely compensated.

Sky Sports Switzerland added Arsenal value their star man at an even £100m. A move at that price point would obliterate the record for the most expensive defender transfer of all time.

The current record is still held by Harry Maguire via his £80m switch from Leicester to Manchester United in 2019. At £100m, Saliba’s potential deal would add an extra £20m to the record.

On the subject of whether Real Madrid would actually be willing to pay such an amount, the report claimed the LaLiga giant are well aware signing a player of Saliba’s calibre won’t come cheaply.

But with another of the club’s major transfer targets – Trent Alexander-Arnold – potentially available via free agency, Real Madrid will have serious cash to splash.

The report concluded: ‘Will Real manage to convince the Gunners? The answer will be available in the summer.’

Latest Arsenal news – Rashford rejection reasons, Jota green light

In other news, the two reasons why Arsenal rejected the chance to sign Marcus Rashford last month have emerged.

Firstly, Arsenal did not view Rashford as a viable long-term option. Secondly, the club’s domestic loan quota was already full and either of Neto (Bournemouth) or Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) would have had to have been sent back to their parent club to make room.

Elsewhere, Anfield Watch claim Liverpool are open to selling Diogo Jota for the ‘right fee.’

What’s more, Arsenal are said to hold interest in the Portuguese striker who could be the final piece in Arteta’s puzzle.

If selling to a direct title rival, Liverpool will demand a premium when it comes to the transfer fee.

Real Madrid’s all-star backline for 2025/26?