Real Madrid to hijack ‘virtually completed’ Arsenal deal in transformative triple signing

Real Madrid are planning a transformative triple signing, with the third of their three deals set to cause havoc at Arsenal, according to reports.

Real Madrid may be the reigning LaLiga and Champions League winners, though the club haven’t got to the position they’re in by resting on their laurels. According to a fresh update from AS, Real Madrid believe the time is right to make two major changes to their squad.

Firstly, Los Blancos want to lower the average age of their squad. The current average has crept above 27 and the hierarchy are wary of being over-reliant on older stars who can suffer dramatic declines overnight.

Secondly, Real Madrid wish to embark on a ‘Spanish-isation’ of their squad, with just six members of their first-team Spanish nationals (Dani Carvajal, Raul Asencio, Jesus Vallejo, Fran Garcia, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos).

Accordingly, Real Madrid have set the wheels in motion on a triple signing that would both reduce their squad’s average age and add a greater Spanish flavour to their ranks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (26), Dean Huijsen (19 – Spanish) and crucially for Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi (26 – Spanish) are the trio of wanted men.

Real’s interest in Alexander-Arnold is no secret and per the report, it’s all but confirmed the right-back will leave Liverpool to join Los Blancos via free agency in the summer.

Bournemouth’s Huijsen can be signed via a £50m release clause, though Real Madrid will attempt to negotiate a lower fee. TEAMtalk understands joining Real Madrid holds huge appeal with Huijsen which could aid the club’s chances of securing a deal at a lower price point.

But of far more pressing concern for those of an Arsenal persuasion is Real Madrid’s plans for Zubimendi…

Real Madrid can tempt Martin Zubimendi

The Daily Mail led the way back in January when declaring Arsenal had ‘virtually completed’ a deal to sign Zubimendi.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue and the Gunners signalled their intention to pay Zubimendi’s €60m release clause.

Reports later suggested Arsenal could actually agree to pay a slightly higher total fee if able to secure more favourable terms. In any case, what looked clear was the midfield maestro was heading to the Emirates in the summer of 2025.

But fast forward to the present day and Arsenal still don’t have an official agreement on personal terms in place. They’ve not activated Zubimendi’s release clause either, and even if they did, they wouldn’t be able to register the player until the summer window opens.

As such, AS claim Real Madrid have spied an opportunity and believe Zubimendi is of the calibre required to make a big impact at the Bernabeu.

The report stated: ‘As with Zubimendi , the third in line. But no less important. There’s a real curiosity here: their Champions League rival is, precisely, their greatest rival for him.

‘Arsenal is opening their wallets wide to sign him this summer, putting up to €60 million on the table.

‘Madrid is wary of going that far. But they want him. They consider him a player of their level.’

Zubimendi looked on course to sign for Liverpool last summer before ultimately choosing to remain in Spain.

If Real Madrid get their way, a second Premier League giant will be denied the chance to bring Zubimendi to England.

Latest Arsenal news – Nico Williams…

In other news, there’s a more positive outlook on Arsenal’s chances of landing their dream target for the left wing.

According to BILD’s Christian Falk, it’s the Gunners who are ‘closer’ to signing Nico Williams above all others.

“It’s not true that Bayern Munich are in the lead for Nico Williams,” began Falk. “I think, at the moment, Williams is closer to a move to Arsenal than Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga club can’t be as concrete as they would like as things currently stand.

“Williams is still very high on the list at Bayern, but Max Eberl, head of sport, has to sell players first.

“They want to sell Kingsley Coman (linked to Tottenham, Newcastle and Saudi Arabia). If they can manage this, they could take the money and use it to help sign Williams.

“Serge Gnabry is also on the for-sale list, but no club is interested at the moment. So, Bayern have to wait and see if they can make a sale for Coman.”

Athletic can be taken out of the equation by way of a relatively modestly-priced release clause. Williams can be signed for just €58m/£48.7m, though his salary demands will be substantial.