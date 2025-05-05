Real Madrid to launch move for ‘generational’ Arsenal star

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Real Madrid fully intend to sign an Arsenal ace they view in the highest regard, and what the Gunners can do to prevent an exit has been revealed.

Arsenal humiliated Real Madrid in the Champions League this season, dishing out a 5-1 aggregate defeat in the quarter-final stages.

Real Madrid are not a side to take those sorts of humblings lightly and Carlo Ancelotti is set to pay the price for his side’s failings. Xabi Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to take the reins when the axe is swung

New defenders will also be bought, with Los Blancos viewing that department of their squad as the weak link at present.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign via free agency. Whether the Liverpool man – known for struggling defensively at the best of times – will help or hinder remains to be seen.

A centre-back and left-back are also on the agenda and per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid want William Saliba.

Links between Saliba and Real Madrid have done the rounds in the Spanish media of late. The speculation prompted Romano to do some digging and the trusted reporter revealed Real Madrid WILL make a move if given even the slightest encouragement.

“Remember this sentence,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel. “Someone internally at Real Madrid in the management believes William Saliba is the ‘Bellingham of defenders.’

“That’s the feeling they have at Real Madrid, They consider Saliba a game-changer, a generational centre-back.

“So if Real Madrid ever get an open door to go and negotiate for Saliba Real Madrid will be ready.

“Whether it’s this summer, next summer, 2027 on a free… in any case they will be ready to go for Saliba because they love him.”

Romano’s claims are ominous for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have looked on the cusp of winning major trophies in recent years and losing Saliba could set their project back.

However, Romano went on to state the ball is in Arsenal’s court and the club can do two things to prevent a crippling exit…

How Arsenal can prevent Saliba exit

Firstly, Arsenal and new sporting director, Andrea Berta, must present Saliba with a project that guarantees they’ll win titles in the coming years.

Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, Arsenal must extend Saliba’s contract, with his current deal expiring two years from now in 2027.

Of course, the two factors go hand-in-hand, with the project Arsenal present likely to play a major role in whether Saliba decides to sign a new contract.

“But don’t forget Arsenal in this story,” continued Romano. “Because Saliba in public one month ago said how happy he is at Arsenal. Because Mikel Arteta confirmed a few days ago how he feels Saliba is happy at Arsenal.

“Then there are the contract negotiations. So now it’s on Arsenal to negotiate, to offer a good contract, to present a project to win titles because Saliba obviously wants to win titles.

“That’s going to be an important conversation, but Real Madrid’s interest is there and in my opinion it’s also something very normal.

“When there is a top defender like Saliba, a top club like Real Madrid the interest is normal, it’s genuine, it’s something absolutely expected.

“But if Real Madrid find an open door they would be ready whenever it is. The point is it really depends on Arsenal, the ball is in their court.”

