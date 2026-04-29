Mikel Arteta is working on the stunning signing of Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras for Arsenal, a report has claimed.

Carreras has history in England, having left Real Madrid’s academy for Manchester United in September 2020. However, Carreras never made a senior appearance for United, instead having loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and Benfica.

The left-back joined Benfica permanently in July 2024, and his performances for the Portuguese giants dazzled Real Madrid recruitment chiefs.

Carreras returned to Madrid last summer, rejoining in a €50million (£43m) deal.

Since then, he has established himself as their first-choice left-back, putting up two goals and two assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

Remarkably, there is speculation he might be on the move again this summer.

CaughtOffside claim Arteta has identified the Spaniard as a key summer target and is ‘going all in’ on a potential move.

At Arteta’s request, Arsenal have made the capture of a new left-back a ‘priority’ for the upcoming transfer window. Carreras is thought to be picking up interest from several top European clubs, but Arsenal’s interest is ‘particularly strong’.

While sporting director Andrea Berta is generally in charge of Arsenal’s transfer negotiations, Arteta is supposedly taking the lead in the pursuit of Carreras.

The 23-year-old is now open to the idea of moving to the Emirates, as the transfer is ‘increasingly attractive’ after Arteta offered him a ‘meaningful role’ in the starting lineup.

The report adds: ‘Arteta is heavily selling him on a long-term project where he will be trusted with regular Premier League minutes to develop into a global star.’

Should Madrid warm to Carreras’ departure, then Manchester United, Juventus and Napoli could all rival Arsenal for the full-back’s services.

A move back to Man Utd would see him complete yet another reunion with a former club.

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Arsenal ‘hold advantage’ – but move unlikely

Despite interest from those sides, Arsenal ‘may hold an advantage’ as they are willing to offer a ‘strong financial package’ plus regular starts.

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori have both been tipped to leave Arsenal, which explains the club being linked with Carreras. However, it is important to note that current starting left-back, Piero Hincapie, will join Arsenal permanently in the summer.

Arsenal have also been credited with interest in Sporting CP left-back Maxi Araujo recently, while they are known to be admirers of fellow Madrid talent Victor Valdepenas, who can play in central defence or on the left.

It is understandable that Arsenal hold interest in Carreras, but Madrid putting him on the market is dubious. Midfielders Eduardo Camavinga or Aurelien Tchouameni are more likely to leave the Bernabeu this summer.